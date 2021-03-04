SAS named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

CARY, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS is recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.1 This is the eighth consecutive year for SAS to be recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.

SAS, the longest standing leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, maintains a strong and adaptive market position for composite AI, MLOps and decision intelligence.

"Across the globe, organizations are aspiring to operationalize analytics and accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to facilitate better, more intelligent business decisions," said Susan Kahler, AI Strategist at SAS. "SAS advanced analytic solutions, which offer innate integrations with popular open source tools, give users at all levels of an organization access to agile, powerful advanced machine learning to help master the complex data that's in cloud environments."

The 2021 Gartner report evaluated SAS for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. SAS believes this recognition can be attributed to SAS® Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning , a comprehensive visual and programming interface running on the SAS® Viya® engine. SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning supports the end-to-end data mining and machine learning processes for team members of all skill levels to handle all tasks in the analytics life cycle in a simple, powerful and automated way.

According to the Gartner report: "To achieve fully mature, advanced analytic capabilities, organizations must plan for and invest in the end-to-end data science life cycle. The life cycle includes processes for accessing and transforming data, conducting analysis and building analytic models, operationalizing and embedding models, managing and monitoring models over time to reassess their relevancy, and adjusting models to reflect changes in the data and business environment."

The latest release of the SAS Viya platform debuted in February and is designed to be delivered and updated continuously. The cloud-native software enables customers to efficiently democratize analytics throughout their organizations, while seamlessly managing analytic workloads and building SAS into a variety of applications.

Learn more about top industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS® AI, machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities: sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

1. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Peter Krensky, Carlie Idoine, Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, Farhan Choudhary, Afraz Jaffri, Shubhangi Vashisth, 1 March 2021.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2021 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Jennifer James

[email protected]

919-531-0858

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

