SAS named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms

CARY, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global pioneer in data and AI, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms for SAS® Viya®.

According to the Gartner report: "Leaders combine strong execution with a clear, forward-looking vision for decision-centric architectures. They deliver comprehensive capabilities across the decision life cycle – modeling, orchestration, monitoring and governance – while integrating advanced AI techniques such as generative AI and agentic AI."

Per Gartner: "Leaders combine strong execution with a clear, forward-looking vision for decision-centric architectures." Post this SAS Viya helps organizations meet market demand for decision intelligence with capabilities spanning trusted AI, decision governance, integrated analytics and high-performance machine learning.

Decision intelligence platforms: The new enterprise imperative

Per Gartner: "Decision intelligence platforms have shifted from niche adoption to a late-stage emerging market, becoming a strategic enabler for organizations of any size, geography and industry seeking agility, resilience and measurable business impact. This Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors on their ability to deliver decision-centric architectures that combine explicit decision modeling, AI-driven augmentation and automation and governance at scale."

SAS believes its flagship data and AI platform, SAS Viya, helps organizations meet market demand for decision intelligence with a suite of capabilities spanning trusted AI, decision governance, integrated analytics, simulation, optimization and high-performance machine learning. These capabilities are designed to support and automate decisions in regulated and rapidly changing environments.

SAS Viya: Purpose‑built for decision‑centric transformation

SAS believes its position as a Leader reflects the Viya platform's robust strengths across the decision lifecycle, including:

Industry‑proven trust and governance. SAS Viya provides powerful capabilities for explainability, auditing, compliance and model governance – areas that are critical for regulated industries such as banking, insurance, health care and government.

SAS Viya provides powerful capabilities for explainability, auditing, compliance and model governance – areas that are critical for regulated industries such as banking, insurance, health care and government. Deep vertical expertise. With decades of domain leadership, SAS offers industry‑specific content, prebuilt models and accelerators for high‑value decisions such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), clinical forecasting, supply chain optimization, credit decisioning, demand planning and more.

With decades of domain leadership, SAS offers industry‑specific content, prebuilt models and accelerators for high‑value decisions such as detection, anti-money laundering (AML), clinical forecasting, supply chain optimization, credit decisioning, demand planning and more. Cloud‑native scalability. Designed for hybrid and multicloud environments, SAS Viya enables organizations to deploy decision intelligence capabilities – wherever their data lives – supporting regional compliance, data sovereignty requirements and enterprise‑wide scalability.

Designed for hybrid and multicloud environments, SAS Viya enables organizations to deploy decision intelligence capabilities – wherever their data lives – supporting regional compliance, data sovereignty requirements and enterprise‑wide scalability. End‑to‑end decision intelligence. From decision modeling to execution, monitoring and governance, SAS Viya unifies the capabilities organizations need to augment decisions – whether human‑led, machine‑led or collaborative.

"The intensity of today's enterprise AI market is at an all-time high," said Bryan Harris, Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "SAS is in a relentless pursuit to help organizations navigate the noise, implement trusted technology and gain a decision advantage."

Learn more about industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS' AI and data capabilities: https://www.sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Gareth Herschel, Kevin Quinn, Kjell Carlsson, January 26, 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Jennifer James

[email protected]

919-531-0858

SOURCE SAS