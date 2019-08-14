SAS named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

CARY, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) holds much promise for its ability to autonomously analyze vast data volumes and uncover insights. SAS believes the promise of AI can only become reality, however, if the data that feeds it is curated by a well-governed, comprehensive platform such as SAS® Data Management – a solution that transforms, integrates, governs and secures data, while improving its overall quality and reliability.

"The increasing emergence of AI and ML will drastically improve the integration of data across the data landscape," says Kim Kaluba, Senior Product Marketing Manager for SAS. "To get a full return on investment with AI, organizations need to start by putting a strong data management program in place to support it."

For the ninth consecutive year, SAS has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.* According to Gartner, "the data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices."

"Data no longer resides inside of an organization; it is living in the cloud and across cloud platforms," says Kaluba. "The right data integration solution helps to break down data silos and address data problems while providing a vision for the future."

SAS Data Integration products include SAS Data Management, SAS Data Integration Studio, SAS Federation Server, SAS/ACCESS®, SAS Data Loader for Hadoop, SAS Data Preparation and SAS Event Stream Processing.

