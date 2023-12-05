SAS named a Leader in retail planning platforms, says independent research firm's report

CARY, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and analytics leader SAS has been named a Leader in retail planning platforms by Forrester. The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 evaluates retail planning providers. SAS' received the highest score in the current offering category among the vendors Forrester studied.

The Forrester report states, "SAS's platform and industry expertise powers agile merchandising. SAS's Intelligent Planning platform automates merchandise financial planning, assortment optimization, and demand shaping at scale. The vendor embeds adaptive AI in the daily workflow of merchants and marketers. Its innovation, adoption, and partner ecosystem are above par relative to other vendors in this evaluation." The report continues, "The platform provides functionality that's above par for aggregate demand forecast as well as channel and store assortment planning, including the use of generative AI to plan local."  

"The strategic use of AI and advanced analytics can help retailers and consumer goods companies predict and plan demand, anticipate disruptions and keep customers happy," said Dan Mitchell, Global Business Director for SAS' Retail and Consumer Goods practice. "Built on the powerful SAS® Viya® platform, SAS Intelligent Planning stands out from other vendor offerings because of the innovation we've consciously built into our applications. One hundred percent cloud based, it's designed for easy use, painless upgrades, continuous enhancements and rapid results. Recent benchmarks have shown that the SAS Viya AI and analytics platform is 30x faster, more scalable and 86% more cost-effective than commercial and open-source alternatives. That's just what retailers need to get more done faster."

About SAS® Viya®
SAS Viya is an AI, analytic and data management platform that runs on a modern, scalable architecture. It is cloud-first software, designed to be delivered and updated continuously and bring the power of analytics to everyone, everywhere. SAS Viya integrates the art of decision making with the science of AI and advanced analytics, helping organizations to make better decisions, faster.

About SAS
SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

