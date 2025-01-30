SAS named by Chartis as a leader for model risk management

Analyst firm gives SAS its top rating for 11th straight year, including top marks among all vendors for model governance solutions

CARY, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research has once again named SAS a category leader in its Model Risk Management Solutions, 2024 report, the 11th straight year the analyst firm has given SAS its highest rating for MRM. SAS is tabbed as a category leader in two quadrants within the report, including the top score of any vendor for model governance solutions.

SAS is also a category leader in the RiskTech Quadrant for model validation solutions and services (credit).

SAS received the highest ratings among all vendors for #modelgovernance solutions Post this Chartis Research has named SAS a category leader in its Model Risk Management Solutions, 2024 report – the 11th consecutive year SAS has received the analyst firm’s top designation for MRM

"The model governance sector is changing, as it adapts to the growing salience of AI models and greater integration with adjacent areas," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "As these shifts occur, SAS continues to be a market leader in the field – as reflected in its rating in our Model Risk Management quadrants."

Best-in-class solutions and capabilities

Among 19 vendors evaluated in the model governance solutions quadrant, just one was rated best-in-class for five separate criteria: SAS. Based on its SAS® Model Risk Management solution, the data and AI leader received five-star scores for each of the following:

Model coverage.

Governance.

Data management.

Model inventory.

Dashboarding.

In addition, SAS earned two more best-in-class ratings in the model validations solutions and services (credit) evaluation – for supporting tools and for methodological frameworks and structure – along with industry-leading ratings for the remaining four criteria.

'A clear advantage' in model governance

In its vendor analysis, Chartis said SAS demonstrates "a forward-thinking approach to managing models across traditional and emerging domains," addressing both classical aspects of governance that rely on domain knowledge and the demands of AI and generative AI governance, including "advanced capabilities in ModelOps, SecurityOps, DevOps, orchestration and big data management."

"As a supplier of credit models and tools," Chartis wrote, "SAS occupies a pivotal role in both risk and accounting functions within banking institutions. This deep integration into the credit business ensures SAS remains a strong provider for institutions aiming to enhance their model validation capabilities.

"SAS' market potential is further amplified by its ability to offer end-to-end solutions. These solutions cover the lifecycle, from initial development to ongoing validation, and align with existing infrastructures."

Chartis also commended SAS' expertise and "proven tools" in retail credit and anti-fraud. "This depth of experience gives SAS a clear advantage," the analyst firm said, "particularly as regulatory demands increase and governance frameworks become increasingly complex."

In the model validation category, Chartis wrote that SAS enjoyed "a long-standing reputation for building credit models" and had proven to be adaptable and reliable across banking sectors. The firm cited SAS' "analytical accelerators" and well-defined data infrastructure as key differentiators within the market.

A growing legacy of leadership in risk management

SAS' strong showing in the MRM report reflects its continued momentum in risk management since the company's 2022 acquisition of Kamakura. In October, SAS placed No. 2 overall in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech100 for the second consecutive year.

And just last month, Chartis named SAS a category leader in all six quadrants of its ALM Solutions, 2024 report, including the highest score of any vendor in overall completeness of offering in the ALM (asset and liability management) solutions quadrant.

"In this rapidly intensifying regulatory environment, there may not be a better time to be a category leader in MRM technology," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "This latest recognition shows that SAS is driving thought leadership in risk management, and its technology is only getting stronger. SAS offers both the experience and best-in-class technology to manage internal and external data and integrate with firms' existing frameworks, ensuring a cohesive approach across all model governance efforts."

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Trey Whittenton

[email protected]

919-531-6829

sas.com/news



SOURCE SAS