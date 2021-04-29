SAS named the only Leader in Cross-Channel Campaign Management for EMSS Modules says Independent Research Firm

In the Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (EMSS modules), Q2 2021 , SAS is named the only leader among evaluated vendors, receiving the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories. Under the current offering category, SAS received the top scores in the criteria of customer data management, customer analytics, and campaign design. SAS also earned the highest possible scores within the Strategy category in the criteria of product vision, execution roadmap, innovation roadmap, market approach, supporting products and services, and delivery model.

According to the report "SAS Customer Intelligence 360 (CI 360) — combines modern campaign design and marketing workflows with scalable customer data management, advanced analytics, and continuous optimization capabilities to power the most demanding CCCM environments."

The Forrester report also noted "SAS provides real-time data management and decision science workbenches that outshine competitors, and its analytics expertise also propels it ahead for planning and measurement. SAS further leads with integrating offline channels and connecting to emerging channels like chatbots, intelligent agents, and internet of things (IoT) devices."

"Once upon a time CCCM was all about executing marketing campaigns, but in today's digital-first, always on world, it's about encouraging customer participation with the brand via guided journeys and not forced campaigns. SAS is proud to be positioned as the leading provider of CCCM capabilities," said Jonathan Moran, product marketer for SAS Customer Intelligence. "We believe this report validates that SAS stands in a class of its own when it comes to orchestrating customer journeys based on deep customer understanding. We have the capabilities to help brands create cooperative customer experiences at scale."

With SAS® Customer Intelligence marketers can use analytical insights to create relevant, individualized customer experiences in real-time. Powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), the suite of MarTech tools helps marketers to engage their customers confidently across all channels.

