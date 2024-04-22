SAS named to CRN 2024 Big Data 100 list

SAS' data and AI solutions improve performance and productivity

CARY, N.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a leader in data and AI, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, included SAS on its 2024 Big Data 100 list in the Big Data Business Analytics category. This annual list recognizes technology vendors committed to delivering continuous innovation across their big data portfolios in business analytics; data warehouse and data lake systems; database systems; management and integration tools; systems and platforms; and DataOps and data observability.

SAS offers an extensive collection of solutions that help customers turn data into insights and questions into answers. This includes SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native, end-to-end data and AI platform that uses AI and analytics to help customers better manage their data, supercharge their productivity and deliver tangible results. SAS Viya, among other offerings and industry-specific solutions, is available for SAS' solution provider partners to deliver to customers worldwide.

"We arm our partners, and in turn our customers, with state-of-the-art solutions that help them derive real value from their data," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "We're thrilled to be recognized for our products, expertise and, of course, our partners."

CRN's Big Data 100 list is an invaluable resource for solution providers seeking best-of-breed products and services they can harness to help their customers become data-driven. The companies spotlighted on the list are providing data intelligence and analytics technology that acts as the building blocks of cutting-edge solutions that bring real-world advantages to customers.

"The companies honored on CRN's 2024 Big Data 100 list are trailblazers in data-driven technologies. They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering data intelligence, insight and analytics tools that solution providers can use to improve business outcomes for clients," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to recognize the dedication each vendor on the 2024 list shows to empowering solution providers with innovative data tools that help them grow their businesses."

The 2024 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100. Explore SAS' vibrant partner ecosystem and stay updated with the latest news, insights and updates.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

