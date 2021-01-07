SAS names Bryan Harris as Chief Technology Officer

Harris has more than 20 years of experience researching and developing analytic techniques, enterprise search technologies, distributed computing and cloud architectures, and user experiences for both the federal and commercial industries. For nearly 10 years, he has been a critical senior leader of SAS R&D.

Most recently, as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering, Harris was instrumental in releasing the latest advancement of SAS® software, SAS® Viya®. Built on cloud-native technologies, the platform is the foundation for SAS solutions and enables customers to drive analytic innovation.

Prior to SAS, Harris served as CTO of several technology companies including VSTI, where he built out an Advanced Solutions Lab for emerging technologies. He holds a BS in electrical engineering from Drexel University.

