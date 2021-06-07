SAS 'packs the most analytics punch' and is a Leader in streaming analytics per independent research firm

According to the Forrester report, "SAS packs the most analytics punch. SAS Event Stream Processing (ESP) stands out in this evaluation as the platform with the most built-in analytics for machine learning and other advanced analytics. SAS ESP also has a mature edge analytics capability for internet-of-things (IoT) applications. Developers can create streaming analytics using either a programming interface or a GUI pipeline tool. Noteworthy is SAS ESP's ability to handle video and still-image data for image preprocessing preparation, object detection, and classification. Enterprises can deploy SAS ESP in any environment that supports Kubernetes. SAS has strengths in data connectors, advanced analytics, throughput, and edge deployment. The vendor's advanced analytics capabilities include in-stream machine learning model training, whereas most vendors only can score/inference prebuilt models. SAS ESP's sweet spot is for enterprises that need a high-throughput streaming analytics capability that requires the most sophisticated analytics."

From edge to cloud, SAS Event Stream Processing quickly ingests and analyzes millions of data events per second so a user can understand what's happening while data is still moving – enabling fast and accurate decisions that result in improved operational and business performance. The low code, no code software allows developers to incorporate streaming data using adapters and connectors, delivering deployment flexibility using a visual interface that makes it easy for users to see patterns and take action. The depth and breadth of SAS Event Stream Processing sophisticated analytics includes both online and offline analytics, ensuring enterprise scalability with new cloud-based horizontal auto-scaling.

"SAS is legendary for helping customers use data to make intelligent decisions that accelerate desired outcomes, and SAS Event Stream Processing stands out among all our solutions because of its openness, power, flexibility and scalability," said Steve Sparano, Principal Product Manager in SAS' IoT division. "SAS Event Stream Processing, built on SAS® Viya®, is one of the solutions available as a trial on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace now."

