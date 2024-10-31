SAS places No. 2 on the Chartis RiskTech100 2025

SAS' second-place finish in the world's most prestigious risk technology rankings is complemented by six solution category awards

SAS has again earned distinction as No. 2 on the Chartis RiskTech100® 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that the data and AI leader has placed second overall on the list, widely considered the preeminent annual ranking of the world's Top 100 risk management software and solution providers.

"The well-focused combination of its industry expertise, visionary decisioning strategy and rigorous integrated balance sheet management capabilities were key drivers to SAS' lofty placement in the 2025 RiskTech100," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Its 2022 acquisition of Kamakura Corp. marked the beginning of a new era in SAS' long and storied history of risktech excellence. The advances it has made since strongly signal that SAS will remain at the forefront of innovation."

This marks the 20th iteration of Chartis' esteemed list. SAS is notably the only vendor that has placed in the Top 5 every year since the RiskTech100's 2005 debut.

"We, like our customers, are navigating a transformative time, where the pace of change is accelerating – and the pace of SAS' innovation along with it," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "For financial firms like banks and insurers, staying competitive in today's environment requires deploying advanced analytics to drive decisions and automation at scale. SAS will continue to push the envelope in developing risk solutions that deliver the insights and capabilities the market needs to tackle its most significant challenges."

Solution awards across the risk spectrum

SAS' robust portfolio of risk management solutions, all powered by SAS' high-performance, end-to-end data and AI platform SAS® Viya®, also topped six Chartis solution award categories, including:

Artificial Intelligence for Banking. AI in banking is quickly morphing from a nice-to-have to a non-negotiable tech necessity in areas like risk and compliance, fraud and financial crime detection, customer service, data management and more. For the second straight year since this category award's debut, SAS claimed Chartis' top honors.

is quickly morphing from a nice-to-have to a non-negotiable tech necessity in areas like risk and compliance, and financial crime detection, customer service, data management and more. For the second straight year since this category award's debut, SAS claimed Chartis' top honors. Balance Sheet Risk Management. After a nearly decade-long hiatus as a risk management focus, rising interest rates and 2023's bank failures returned this key component of asset and liability management to the spotlight. SAS' capabilities in helping financial institutions manage this complex, multidimensional facet of risk emerged as second-to-none.

After a nearly decade-long hiatus as a risk management focus, rising interest rates and 2023's bank failures returned this key component of to the spotlight. SAS' capabilities in helping financial institutions manage this complex, multidimensional facet of risk emerged as second-to-none. Behavioral Modeling. A bank's ability to understand and forecast customers' behaviors and interactions based on ever-changing factors is critical to ensuring financial stability and consumer trust. According to Chartis, SAS' AI- and machine learning-fueled statistical functionality in this arena outperforms the competition.

A bank's ability to understand and forecast customers' behaviors and interactions based on ever-changing factors is critical to ensuring financial stability and consumer trust. According to Chartis, SAS' AI- and machine learning-fueled statistical functionality in this arena outperforms the competition. Enterprise Stress Testing. Amid today's economic volatility, a bank's ability to assess its stability and resilience against potential worst-case scenarios is compulsory for effective risk management. SAS topped Chartis' enterprise stress testing category for its comprehensive solution for scenario analysis that addresses the entire stress test production cycle and provides firms the ability to bring risk and finance numbers together into a single view.

Amid today's economic volatility, a bank's ability to assess its stability and resilience against potential worst-case scenarios is compulsory for effective risk management. SAS topped Chartis' category for its comprehensive solution for scenario analysis that addresses the entire stress test production cycle and provides firms the ability to bring risk and finance numbers together into a single view. IFRS 9. While this set of accounting rules helps improve transparency and consistency in banks' financial reporting, the computational complexity and workflow sophistication required to comply with its mandates is challenging. SAS' risk and finance integration experience and domain expertise in this realm earned Chartis' utmost recognition in this category.

While this set of accounting rules helps improve transparency and consistency in banks' financial reporting, the computational complexity and workflow sophistication required to comply with its mandates is challenging. SAS' risk and finance integration experience and domain expertise in this realm earned Chartis' utmost recognition in this category. Model Risk Management (MRM). Effective model risk management is essential for safeguarding a bank's financial integrity and helping ensure it operates in a responsible and compliant manner. SAS' "three-peat" in taking this award for the third consecutive year is a testament to its unparalleled capabilities in MRM – capabilities that are integral to ensuring the accuracy, fairness and regulatory compliance of the AI models that increasingly drive banks' core risk functions.

Distinguished in the RiskTech100 and beyond

Only companies that sell their own risk management software products and solutions are eligible for the Chartis RiskTech100. Chartis scores candidate firms using a proprietary methodology based on functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation.

Beyond the RiskTech100, Chartis publishes more than 20 annual analyses of technology and solution market landscapes that span risk management and wider technologies. Among its 2024 vendor evaluations published to date, Chartis has recognized SAS in the following Chartis RiskTech Quadrants:

Credit Portfolio Management Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( Oct. 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader. ( ) Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( Oct. 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader. ( ) Asset Liability Management (ALM) Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader in all six quadrants: ALM Solutions, FTP Solutions, LRM and Reporting Technology Solutions, Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions, Hedging and Risk Management Solutions, and Financial Planning and Budgeting Solutions. ( Oct. 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader in all six quadrants: ALM Solutions, FTP Solutions, LRM and Reporting Technology Solutions, Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions, Hedging and Risk Management Solutions, and Financial Planning and Budgeting Solutions. ( ) Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader. ( Sept. 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader. ( ) Analytical Accelerators and Tools, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader in both the Analytical Accelerators and Tools quadrants and the Quantitative Development Environment quadrant. ( Sept. 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader in both the Analytical Accelerators and Tools quadrants and the Quantitative Development Environment quadrant. ( ) Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader in both the Enterprise Fraud Solutions quadrant and Payment Fraud Solutions quadrant. ( Aug. 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader in both the Enterprise Solutions quadrant and Payment Solutions quadrant. ( ) Pricing and Valuations Systems, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader in five quadrants: Integrated Pricing and Risk Management, Interest Rate Derivates, Equity Derivates, Foreign Exchange, and Securitization. ( July 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader in five quadrants: Integrated Pricing and Risk Management, Interest Rate Derivates, Equity Derivates, Foreign Exchange, and Securitization. ( ) Credit Risk Management Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader in both the Trading Book and Banking Book quadrants. ( June 2024 )

– SAS named a Category Leader in both the Trading Book and Banking Book quadrants. ( ) Chartis STORM50: Retail Finance Analytics25, 2024 – SAS ranked No. 1 overall and earned 10 category awards. ( June 2024 )

– SAS ranked No. 1 overall and earned 10 category awards. ( ) Chartis STORM50: Insurance Analytics25, 2024 – SAS ranked No. 5 and secured two category awards. ( June 2024 )

– SAS ranked No. 5 and secured two category awards. ( ) Chartis STORM50: QuantTech50, 2024 – SAS ranked No. 4 and drew three category awards. ( June 2024 )

– SAS ranked No. 4 and drew three category awards. ( ) Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions, 2024 – SAS named a Category Leader in both the Name and Transaction Screening quadrant and Adverse Media Solutions quadrant. ( May 2024 )

