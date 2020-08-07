SAS ranked a Leader in customer analytics technologies by independent research firm

CARY, N.C., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Solutions, Q3 2020 "… vendors now serve multiple enterprise personas, and, most importantly, the focus has shifted from merely generating insights to identifying and delivering the next best experience. Enterprises that invest in these leading customer analytics technologies to drive intelligent, optimized interactions with their customers will stand to benefit the most from these market changes." SAS, which helps craft compelling next-best experiences tailored to wherever customers are in their journeys, is named a Leader in the Wave for SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, earning the highest score of all vendors in the strategy category.

Meeting the needs of every marketing analytics persona

With its powerful out-of-the-box analytical capabilities SAS provides customer and marketing analytics for all skill levels, ranging from "do it for me" techniques for business users to "do it for yourself" techniques for the data scientist community. As the report states, "SAS satisfies two very different analytical personas with two complementary offerings. First, it provides powerful out-of-the-box analytical capabilities for marketers and other business users in its Customer Intelligence 360 offering. Second, data scientists and more technical users who wish to build custom models relish the analytical horsepower in the SAS Viya platform." All skill levels can easily identify and implement next-best experience scenarios.

The report goes on to state, "SAS Data Studio proactively suggests data transformations to users and explains steps of the data preparation process using natural language generation. SAS also uses deep reinforcement learning in its journey optimization functionality, a core capability for delivering the next best experience." The report also states, "…SAS even offers reinforcement learning, a core enabler of the next best experience."

And just last month, SAS introduced four new global service offerings to help marketers of all skill levels accelerate the value delivered through analytics via a hybrid marketing approach.

The SAS 360 Digital Insight Service enables digital data to be collected from online channels to inform business decision making

The SAS 360 Customer Insight Service helps organizations take advantage of the scale and diversity of customer data

The SAS 360 Attribution Service helps organizations develop an analytical attribution program

The SAS 360 Data Activation Service takes an organization from digital data collection and connectivity all the way to third-party activation.

In addition to being top ranked in the Strategy category, SAS received the highest possible scores in the governance, business impact measurement, product vision, product roadmap, performance, and professional services criteria. SAS also received the highest possible scores in the customer analytic solutions revenue, and number of customers criteria. The Forrester report states, "SAS has the right existing functionality and product roadmap to achieve its vision of offering 'approachable end-to-end analytics to optimize every customer interaction.' "

"We believe SAS' recognition as a leader in this evaluation speaks to the fact that delivering strong customer data management, advanced analytics, and activation capabilities – all while governing the end-to-end marketing process – is what SAS does best," said Jonathan Moran, Global Product Marketing Manager for SAS Customer Intelligence. "As the future of marketing continues to trend more towards digital analytical depth and insight, brands can rely on SAS to deliver superior marketing and customer strategies by making the customer the center of the brand's universe."

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Angela Lipscomb

[email protected]

919-531-2525

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

