SAS ranks as one of People magazine's Companies That Care

CARY, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics leader SAS has ranked on People magazine's fourth annual 50 Companies That Care list. People partnered with Great Place to Work to identify the top US companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAS is widely recognized for its commitment to giving back not only to its own employees, but also to helping the surrounding community through its education and philanthropic outreach.

This year the list took into consideration SAS' efforts to support its employees and the world during the COVID-19 outbreak. While SAS continued to care for employees during this time, the company also gave back to the community such as providing free online learning and a COVID-19 resource hub where analytics is used to help fight this disease.

SAS also empowers its employees to serve the community while engaging in outreach opportunities as a company. During this challenging time, employees recognized the meaning of coming together while staying apart by supporting their communities – from making face shields and masks for healthcare workers, to providing meals and donating laptops to students in need. SAS has a reputation for helping local and global communities through its education and philanthropic outreach as well as its involvement in Data for Good, where data is used in meaningful ways to solve humanitarian issues. With education as its primary philanthropic focus, SAS supports global education initiatives that promote learning and literacy for all, foster STEM skills and build diversity in the workforce pipeline.

As an award-winning workplace culture champion, SAS' commitment to its employees is well-known and widely recognized. For decades, SAS has helped employees maintain a work/life balance by offering many benefits, ensuring that they have time to continue developing personally and growing professionally. While this has changed to more of a virtual model during the pandemic, the standard of excellence to support its employees remains the same. From virtual exercise classes and meditation resources to work-life tips and social channels for daycare students, SAS has ensured employee mental and physical health. Also, other on-site benefits such as the health care center and pharmacy continue to remain open to care for employees and their families.

"Best workplaces like SAS are showing up for their employees and communities during this unprecedented time and they're able to do this because of the strong investments in their cultures leading up to this point," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Having a foundation of trust has allowed these businesses to find innovative responses to COVID-19."

In addition to being recognized annually as one of the World's Best Workplaces and most recently as an innovative leader, SAS' workplace culture continues to win awards.

Representing feedback from over 4.7 million US employees, the 50 Companies That Care list analyzed employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

