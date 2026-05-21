SAS recognized as a Leader in Customer Analytics Technologies, says independent research firm

SAS recognized for analytical rigor, strong customer decisioning capabilities and market‑leading responsible AI practices

CARY, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong customer analytics are the foundation of consumer trust and today SAS, a global leader in data and AI, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Technologies Q2, 2026 report.

SAS recognized for analytical rigor, strong customer decisioning capabilities, market‑leading responsible AI practices. Post this Advanced analytics with embedded decisioning and responsible AI, gives organizations the ability to move rapidly from data to decisions to delivery without sacrificing transparency or control.

According to the report "SAS remains the leader in analytical depth, supporting advanced use cases such as customer segmentation, churn prevention, and customer lifetime value analysis". The report further notes SAS "differentiates through decisioning capabilities that make complex, multistep decisions transparent and governable via visual logic while embedding advanced analytics."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps organizations move beyond understanding customers to anticipating their needs, providing personalized experiences, proactive service, and real-time decisioning that signals to customers that they are seen and valued.

"As the market evolves to real-time orchestration SAS stands out by combining advanced analytics with embedded decisioning and responsible AI, giving organizations the ability to move rapidly from data to decisions to delivery without sacrificing transparency or control," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS.

Advancing from insights to real-time orchestration

The report notes "the shift from static, retrospective insights to dynamic, in-the-moment orchestration." SAS believes it is well positioned for this evolution, with a strategy centered on:

Embedding analytics and decisioning together to drive next-best-action recommendations at the point of interaction

Scaling real-time personalization using advanced AI and machine learning approaches

Extending analytics into orchestration across systems and channels

Forrester's evaluation notes that SAS has a roadmap that "prioritizes AI investment in core analytics and decisioning workflows." It also states, "SAS is keeping pace with agentic AI innovation, developing multiagent architectures and what it refers to as Retrieval Agent Manager, a no‑code orchestrator for complex agentic workflows."

Differentiated through analytical depth and responsible AI

The report identifies that, "SAS remains the leader in analytical depth, supporting advanced use cases such as customer segmentation, churn prevention, and customer lifetime value analysis. It further differentiates through decisioning capabilities that make complex, multistep decisions transparent and governable via visual logic while embedding advanced analytics." According to the report, "SAS' responsible AI capabilities stand out, with autogenerated model cards, flexible fairness definitions, and governance enforced through each stage of the model lifecycle."

SAS received the highest scores possible within the current offering category in the following criteria: Customer data models, data enrichment, propensity modeling, churn analysis, engagement analysis, customer lifetime value analysis, next-best-experience analysis, recommendation analysis, natural language processing, other analyses, customized analyses, decisioning, optimization, model monitoring and Responsible AI. SAS also received the highest possible scores in the strategy category in the criteria of vision, roadmap and community.

Together, SAS believes that these recognitions reinforce SAS' position as a leader in helping organizations drive faster, more confident decisions – while maintaining the transparency and accountability needed to build lasting customer trust.

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 supports all industries where marketers want to personalize the customer experience, activate customer data and orchestrate journeys. This includes banking, insurance, retail, consumer goods, telecom, media, communications, health care, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and more.

For more information on SAS Customer Intelligence 360, please visit here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contacts:

Angela Lipscomb

[email protected]

919-531-2525

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS