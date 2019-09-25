SAS recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Marketing Software Suites by Independent Research Firm

CARY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Using cobbled-together marketing stacks from multiple vendors often leaves marketers underwhelmed and unable to support targeted and personalized customer experiences. SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, an integrated, organically grown marketing platform, is a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Marketing Software Suites, Q3 2019. Forrester defines enterprise marketing software suites as "An integrated portfolio of marketing technology products that provide analytics, automation and orchestration, of insight-driven customer interactions to support inbound and outbound marketing."i

SAS is top ranked in the Strategy category in the report and earned the highest scores among all vendors for campaign and interaction management, marketing resource management, and measurement and optimization.

"Advanced analytics, such as AI, provides tremendous speed of scale that brands need to keep pace with escalating customer demands, the deluge of data and content, and innumerable customer journey permutations," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence at SAS. "SAS Customer Intelligence 360 goes far beyond your typical marketing cloud. With SAS' hybrid computing architecture, embedded AI helps marketers efficiently sort through vast amounts of customer, operational and campaign performance data to optimize offers and personalize campaigns for customers based on their real-time interactions, in-store behavior, or mobile app use – whether the data is on-site or in the cloud."

In the report, Forrester writes that "SAS offers unparalleled reporting, analytics, predictive modeling, and optimization via dedicated functionality for power users and through features embedded in applications for marketers. SAS's vision for marketing is unique in its thesis that fusing marketing and data science at all stages of customer intelligence and engagement will improve customer engagement and marketing performance."

"In addition to its considerable analytics firepower, SAS offers tightly integrated cross-channel campaign management and marketing resource management features that stand on their own. SAS has a well-defined product road map that enjoys strong support from clients. SAS's clients rave about excellent account management and report that product implementations, particularly the new SaaS product versions, are successful and well supported."

SAS was also recognized this week as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Q3 2019. SAS earned the highest possible scores in the criteria of user experience, business technology vision, innovation roadmap, partner ecosystem, delivery model and customers. Forrester noted that "SAS provides much deeper and richer channel capabilities than any other vendor in this study."

