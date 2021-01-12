SAS retail and CPG analytics available to users everywhere on cloud-native SAS Viya

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 110th Annual Convention and EXPO -- Every retail or consumer goods company would like to increase forecast accuracy to improve margins and reduce safety stock levels while simultaneously connecting with consumers in a more meaningful way. Analytics leader SAS has a legacy of helping retail and CPG customers do just that by developing deeper insights that inform users to make more confident decisions. Now SAS is taking those capabilities to the cloud by offering access to its powerful retail analytics built on the popular SAS® Viya® platform. Building on the Microsoft partnership, the Predict & Plan Consumer Demand offering is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

SAS has long been regarded as a leader for its retail demand planning and forecasting capabilities. The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning, Q1 2020 report said SAS "proved its ability to tackle hard optimization issues by demonstrating above-par application architecture, assortment optimization, and aggregate demand management. It has potential to improve customer segmentation and merchandise financial planning." The analyst firm also cited SAS as a "best fit for brands and retailers that need the security of a large vendor with a massive ecosystem of implementers, but that also have the ability to: 1) extend retail planning applications using a proven platform to deploy sophisticated applications, without disrupting on premise infrastructure."

"Digital transformation is at the center of where customer engagement meets product demand for retailers now more than ever," said Dan Mitchell, Global Business Director of Retail and CPG at SAS. "SAS makes it easier to 'democratize' analytics – everyone, everywhere can gain access to analytics in the cloud." Learn more about SAS retail analytics and Microsoft Azure in this blog post.

