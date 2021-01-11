SAS spotlights success with Ulta Beauty and Hanesbrands at NRF21

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 110th Annual Convention and EXPO – SAS has reimagined its participation in the annual National Retail Federation's conference and trade show that takes place in January. SAS and its guests will offer innovative insights and real-life analytics success stories during the NRF21 – Chapter 1 virtual event that begins Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Those who log onto sas.com for an hour each day will hear from experts and experience comprehensive product demonstrations – including the Predict & Plan Consumer Demand offering now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The SAS at NRF21 experience also includes presentations from partners like Microsoft and KPMG, and captivating analytics success stories from customers Ulta Beauty and Hanesbrands.

"Regardless of size or specialty, retail and consumer goods companies participating in NRF21 can learn something new by joining SAS at its virtual booth," said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of Retail and CPG at SAS. "Whether you're trying to rebuild relationships with customers who are still hesitant about in-store shopping or you're hoping to align your merchandising strategy with more accurate demand insights, retail analytics from SAS can help."

Cloud analytics helps rewrite retail rules

The first day of the SAS experience at NRF is packed with valuable information. In the morning, SAS hosts a panel discussion featuring Tom Backus, Business Strategy Leader for Retail and Consumer Goods, and Colin Wright, Global Director of Business Strategy CPG and Retail Industry, both from SAS partner company Microsoft. The panel members will discuss the leading trends driving the retail and CPG industries and how those trends affect companies now. Jan. 12 – Rewriting the Rules of Retail - Rewriting the Rules of Retail with Cloud Analytics – 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. ET.

In the afternoon, tune into an NRF Big Ideas Session with Kelly Mahoney, Vice President of Customer Marketing at Ulta Beauty. She'll share how the company has successfully shifted from transactions to meaningful connections that cultivate brand love and long-term loyalty. Ulta Beauty uses analytics to transform data into valuable insights and accelerate its personalization strategies. Jan. 12 – NRF Big Ideas Session: Brand Awareness to Brand Love: Ulta Beauty Advances Next-Gen Personalization and Loyalty – 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. ET (requires an NRF Chapter 1 registration).

COVID-19 reshapes supply chains around the world

In a morning session, Hemant Ramaswami, Director of Global Planning and Supply Chain Analytics at Hanesbrands, will discuss how COVID-19 drove the company to count on analytics to help it adapt and retool to meet the needs of customers and consumers disrupted by the pandemic. Jan. 14 – Rewriting the Rules of Demand Planning - Customer Case Study: Reimagining Hanesbrands in the Wake of COVID-19 – 10 to 11:15 a.m. ET.

Rethinking retail fraud with streaming analytics

On the fifth day of NRF21, SAS will host Ivor O'Neill, Managing Director of Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk at KPMG, who will discuss how predictive live-stream analytics and machine learning can alert retailers to suspicious cross-channel purchase and return behavior. Jan. 20 – Rewriting the Rules of Enterprise Retail Fraud – Refocus Priorities: Protect Your Assets and Profitability During Retail Digital Transformation – 10 to 11 a.m. ET

SAS sponsors and mentors 2021 NRF Foundation Next Generation Scholars

SAS sponsors the 2021 NRF Foundation Next Generation Scholarship. This year, in addition to the $25,000 financial award, SAS retail experts will act as mentors for the five finalists.

