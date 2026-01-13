SAS Viya now available to US public sector organizations and partners on Microsoft Azure Government

New deployment option speeds up security and data protection as more government agencies move to the cloud

CARY, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public sector organizations, and the partners and systems integrators that support them, can now deploy the powerful data and AI platform SAS® Viya® in the cloud through Microsoft Azure Government. SAS Managed Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure Government brings the technology, experience and expertise of SAS to Azure Government's dedicated cloud environment for the public sector. This collaboration will enable SAS and its partners to deliver AI and advanced analytics capabilities to government agencies, supporting secure and compliant data handling for sensitive data from areas such as public safety, justice and tax.

"SAS and Microsoft bring decades of experience working with US government agencies to solve problems with data, securely and efficiently," said Ben Stuart, Vice President, Public Sector, SAS. "This latest development in our long-term partnership will help agencies simplify operations, optimize resources, ensure long-term scalability and tackle complex and evolving public sector challenges with trustworthy AI and analytics. It also provides our partners with a new, secure option to deliver the most powerful AI platform on the market to government customers."

Get more details in a Jan. 27 webinar about how SAS and Microsoft are helping government entities improve with data and AI applications in the cloud: https://www.sas.com/en_us/webinars/empowering-government-efficiency.html

Pressured to modernize and operate more efficiently while protecting data privacy, government agencies using SAS Managed Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure Government will benefit from:

SAS Managed Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure Government meets stringent security and compliance standards, making it ideal for sensitive government data such as Criminal Justice Information (CJIS) and Federal Tax Information (FTI) data. Scalability and flexibility : The platform offers scalable and flexible analytics solutions, allowing agencies to adapt to changing needs and workloads.

: The platform offers scalable and flexible analytics solutions, allowing agencies to adapt to changing needs and workloads. Cost optimization with open data : Client data can be in a non-proprietary data format, not just in SAS. Freeing up data reduces costs while still allowing agencies to benefit from the power of SAS Viya.

: Client data can be in a non-proprietary data format, not just in SAS. Freeing up data reduces costs while still allowing agencies to benefit from the power of SAS Viya. AI and advanced analytics: Government agencies can leverage advanced analytics, including AI and machine learning, to gain deeper insights and make data-driven decisions.

Government agencies can leverage advanced analytics, including AI and machine learning, to gain deeper insights and make data-driven decisions. Integration with Azure Services: Seamless integration with Azure services enhances data management, storage and processing capabilities.

Seamless integration with Azure services enhances data management, storage and processing capabilities. Cost efficiency: Utilizing SAS Managed Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure Government can lead to cost savings through optimized resource usage and reduced infrastructure costs.

SAS Viya is an industry-leading, integrated data management platform with capabilities for advanced analytics, including machine learning and AI. With Viya, public sector organizations can make decisions faster with transparency and explainability into how they were made, while ensuring data privacy and security to constituents.

Azure Government provides the highest level of security and compliance by using physically isolated datacenters and networks located in the US only. Customer data is only stored in the US, and access is limited to those who have been through a rigorous screening process.

"We're bringing the best of both organizations to the public sector market," said Jason Payne, Federal CTO, at Microsoft. "Government organizations using Azure Government can now access the proven, trustworthy AI capabilities of SAS Viya, while knowing data security and privacy meet the highest US regulatory standards."

Learn more about how SAS meets the unique regulator and compliance needs of government agencies: https://www.sas.com/en_us/industry/government/solution/fedramp-govramp.html.

