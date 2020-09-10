SAS wins AML Solution of the Year from Asia Risk

CARY, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has triggered economic challenges in regions across the globe – challenges that, in turn, fuel rising fraud and financial crime. Illicit activity like money laundering can be difficult to detect without powerful advanced analytics.

SAS® Anti-Money Laundering has been named AML Solution of the Year in the Asia Risk Technology Awards 2020. SAS, the global leader in analytics, was recognized for its innovation and creativity in anti-money laundering (AML) technology. SAS was also lauded for its advanced solution capabilities, customer testimonials and market reputation.

The award was presented by Asia Risk, a Risk.net magazine and app, considered among the foremost publications for risk management professionals in the Asia-Pacific region.

"SAS has enhanced its analytics platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for next-generation AML. These technologies help customers detect illicit money-laundering activities more efficiently and gain a holistic view of risks posed to their organization," said Keith Swanson, Director of the Global Fraud & Security Intelligence Practice for SAS in the Asia-Pacific region. "Our clients can capitalize on extensive SAS AI/ML technologies to build more sophisticated monitoring systems that detect suspicious transactions, while reducing false positive rates and compliance costs."

SAS Anti-Money Laundering leverages SAS® Viya®, a powerful and scalable platform for advanced analytics, available for both private and public clouds. SAS' AML solution also includes SAS® Visual Investigator for integrated case management that increases investigation efficiency with entity resolution, robotic process automation and automated alert prioritization. The latest advanced analytics and proven investigative techniques combine to help financial institutions employ a risk-based and cost-effective approach to money laundering and terrorism financing detection and compliance.

The Asia Risk Technology Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards platform for firms and individuals involved in Asia's derivatives markets and risk management. The awards recognize technology and solution providers that are doing the most to help the financial services industry meet its various challenges in innovative and forward-looking ways.

