Sascha Weis Appointed Global Head of Licensing at TMB (Trusted Media Brands)

In this role, Weis will drive the global expansion of TMB's licensing business

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB (Trusted Media Brands), the community-driven entertainment company with a global reach of over 250 million consumers, has announced the appointment of Sascha Weis as Global Head of Licensing.

In this new role, Weis will spearhead the global expansion of TMB's licensing business, building upon its leadership position for delivering safe user-generated content for brands, agencies, and production companies. He will be strategically based in New York City and work directly under Cameron Saless, TMB's Chief Strategy Officer.

"We are making meaningful investments in this business and see a tremendous opportunity to grow our leadership position with Sascha's help," said Cameron Saless, TMB's Chief Strategy Officer. "His leadership and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve as a company."

Weis comes to TMB with over 20 years of experience in the sales and licensing industry, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Sales at Any Clip, a visual intelligence company where he oversaw sales strategies, initiatives, and client relationships. He has also held the position of Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales Media & Entertainment at Shutterstock, along with executive leadership roles at BENlabs and Getty Images.

"TMB differentiates itself by providing authentic content and real moments, which is increasingly valuable in a landscape where AI-generated content is becoming more prevalent," said Sascha Weis, Global Head of Licensing at TMB. "This allows us to forge connections with brands, advertisers, and entertainment clients who recognize the importance of genuine engagement with their audience. I am excited to contribute to TMB's continued success and expand the licensing business worldwide."

About Trusted Media Brands

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 250 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands, including FailArmy , Family Handyman , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , The Pet Collective and People Are Awesome , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter and inspires people to live big, full fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at trustedmediabrands.com .

