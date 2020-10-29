SASE Market to Grow at 116 Percent Compound Annual Growth Rate over Next Five Years According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries, finds the emerging Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 116 percent over the next five years (2019-2024). SASE comprises the integration of SD-WAN, Secure Web Gateway, and Firewall technologies that brings networking and security into a unified, cloud-based service offering to increase the scalability, agility, and security of the network while reducing the total cost of ownership.

"SASE holds great appeal because it unifies and simplifies networking and security across a wide variety of network use cases, ranging from larger headquarter/branch networks down to individual users," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Over the next five years, we expect the initial thrust for SASE to come from small to medium enterprises, for whom unification and simplification rank high, but also expect larger enterprises to begin pivoting."

Additional highlights from the SASE 5-Year Forecast Advanced Research Report:

Compared to the hardware, the software will account for the vast majority of SASE revenue and is expected to continue increasing its contribution over the next five years.

The combination of software and hardware sold as physical appliances will account for the vast majority of SASE revenue in the near-term. However, in the long-term will switch to revenue from cloud-hosted Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

