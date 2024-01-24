SASE Market to Skyrocket to Over $16 Billion by 2028 According to Dell'Oro Group

Single-Vendor SASE to Dominate Market Growth as Enterprises Favor One-Stop Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market is poised for exponential growth, forecasted to surge to over $16 B by 2028. This represents a 12 Percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) fueled by the rising demand for integrated networking and security solutions tailored for the hybrid work environment. Particularly noteworthy is the single-vendor SASE segment, which is expected to grow at a faster 17 Percent revenue CAGR and represent a more significant portion of the overall SASE market than multi-vendor SASE solutions, reflecting a shift in enterprise preference towards streamlined, one-stop solutions that align with the market's growing emphasis on efficiency and integrated security.

"The SASE market is not just growing; it's transforming how enterprises approach their network and security architecture. As businesses adapt to the new normal of hybrid work and distributed applications, integrating networking and security into a cohesive, cloud-native solution becomes paramount. SASE is not a trend; it's the future of enterprise connectivity and security," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Looking at the numbers, it's clear that SASE is becoming a cornerstone of modern enterprise infrastructure. With a projected market size of over $16 B by 2028, we are witnessing a paradigm shift. Organizations are rapidly moving away from traditional models to embrace SASE's efficiency, scalability, and security," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year January 2024 Forecast Report:

  • The SSE market is expected to witness a significant boost, with projections showing it reaching nearly $10 B by 2028.
  • The SD-WAN market is set to exceed $6 B by 2028, influenced by the shift towards SD-WAN-optimized solutions and away from traditional access router solutions.
  • The single-vendor SASE market is forecasted to outperform multi-vendor SASE, with a remarkable revenue CAGR of 17 Percent compared to 9 Percent, as enterprises increasingly prefer one-stop solutions.
  • A notable shift is occurring with a predicted decrease in access router revenue from $2 B in 2023 to less than $1 B by 2028 as a result of the transition towards SD-WAN solutions.

About the Report
Dell'Oro Group SASE and SD-WAN 5-year forecast report offers a complete industry overview with tables covering SASE by technology (SSE versus SD-WAN) and implementation (unified versus disaggregated) as far back as 2019. SSE has further segmented across SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS technologies. In addition, the report provides historical data as far back as 1995, covering revenue, port/unit shipment, and average selling prices for access routers. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

