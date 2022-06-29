SASE's Security Services Edge Market Heats Up 40 Percent in 1Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Enterprises Increasingly Prefer Cloud-Delivered Security Over Traditional On-Prem

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new quarterly report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, finds that the Security Services Edge (SSE) market grew 40 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) and was over $800 M in 1Q 2022. SSE is a new market that combines cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Architecture (ZTNA), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) technologies.

"We have identified SSE as an initial basket of four cloud-delivered security technologies that underpin security in SASE," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell'Oro Group. "In the age of distributed apps and hybrid work, enterprises increasingly prefer cloud-delivered security over traditional on-premises solutions," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the inaugural 1Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

Revenue associated with FWaaS and ZTNA cumulatively grew over 100 percent Y/Y.

Revenue associated with SWG and CASB cumulatively grew nearly 30 percent Y/Y.

Total SASE networking and security revenue approached $1.5 B and experienced over 30 percent Y/Y growth.

and experienced over 30 percent Y/Y growth. SD-WAN revenue grew more than 20 percent Y/Y even as supply chain headwinds persist.

Unified SASE–a subset of the total SASE market consisting of solutions that implement SASE networking and security as an integrated platform–achieved triple-digit Y/Y revenue growth.

The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.

