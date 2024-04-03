SASOL ANNOUNCES STREAMLINED GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, INCLUDING CHANGES TO IMPORTANT FUNCTIONS AND EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS
Sasol Limited
03 Apr, 2024, 04:11 ET
JOHANNESBURG, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has streamlined the portfolios of the members of its Group Executive Committee (GEC). Effective 1 April 2024, Sasol's GEC comprises the following members:
- Mr Simon Baloyi, Executive Director and President and Chief Executive Officer;
- Mr Hanré Rossouw, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer;
- Mr Vuyo Kahla, Executive Director and Executive Vice President: Commercial and Legal, responsible for Legal, Intellectual Property and Compliance, Assurance, Information Management, Supply Chain and Company Secretarial Services;
- Mr Hermann Wenhold, Executive Vice President: Mining, Risk and Safety, Health and Environment.
- Mr Victor Bester, Executive Vice President: Operations and Projects Southern Africa;
- Mr Christian Herrmann, Executive Vice President: Marketing and Sales Energy and Chemicals Southern Africa;
- Ms Charlotte Mokoena, Executive Vice President: Human Resources and Corporate Affairs;
- Dr Sarushen Pillay, Executive Vice President: Business Building, Strategy and Technology; and
- Mr Brad Griffith, Executive Vice President: Chemicals Business. Mr Griffith will retire on 30 June 2024 and will be succeeded by Ms Antje Gerber on 15 April 2024, who joins Sasol as Executive Vice President: International Chemicals.
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]
