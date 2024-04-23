SASOL LIMITED: PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

News provided by

Sasol Limited

Apr 23, 2024, 01:25 ET

JOHANNESBURG, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the nine months ended 31 March 2024 on the Company´s website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results.

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sasol Limited

