SASOL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE RECONVENED

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol hereby informs shareholders that the annual general meeting which had been convened to take place at 9:30 on Friday, 17 November 2023 at Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa and by means of Sasol's electronic meeting platform could not take place due to disruption by protestors.

The Chairman accommodated the protestors and went further to invite them to a meeting with representatives of the Sasol Board, which was declined. Once it became clear that the protestors would not accommodate the effective participation of other shareholders, cancelling the meeting became the only prudent option, as the Chairman was inhibited from effectively communicating with the shareholders present.

Stephen Westwell, the Chairman said: "We regret the inconvenience caused to other shareholders by the disruption."

Further communication will be addressed to shareholders regarding the way forward on this matter.

17 November 2023

Johannesburg

Equity Sponsor

Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Investor Relations:

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

SOURCE Sasol Limited