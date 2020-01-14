Sasol Confirms Incident at Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) Low-Density Polyethylene Unit

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday 13 January 2020 at 13:15 (US Central Standard Time), Sasol experienced an explosion and fire at its LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit.

The fire was extinguished and all employees and contractors are safe and accounted for.

The new LDPE unit had not yet achieved beneficial operation (BO) as planned for in December 2019. The unit was in the final stages of commissioning and startup when the incident occurred. The unit has been shut down and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and resulting impact on the LDPE unit's BO schedule.

All other Lake Charles units and previously commissioned LCCP units, namely the ethane cracker, ethylene glycol/ethylene oxide and linear low-density polyethylene units, are unaffected and operating to plan. The ethane cracker has achieved nameplate capacity following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst in the plant during December 2019.

The remaining three downstream units under construction to complete the integrated LCCP site, Ziegler alcohols and alumina, alcohol ethoxylates and Guerbet alcohols, are also unaffected and remain within cost and schedule as per our previous guidance.

