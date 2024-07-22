SASOL LIMITED: PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

News provided by

Sasol Limited

Jul 22, 2024, 01:50 ET

JOHANNESBURG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the year ended 30 June 2024 on the Company´s website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results.

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sasol Limited

Also from this source

HIGH COURT AWARDS DAMAGES TO SASOL AGAINST TRANSNET

Transnet SOC Limited (Transnet), through its business unit Transnet Pipelines, transports crude oil for both Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd (Sasol Oil) and...

CHANGES TO SASOL LIMITED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with para 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements and para 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics