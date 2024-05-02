SASOL LIMITED: RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

JOHANNESBURG, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders are advised in terms of paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements that Mr Hanré Rossouw has informed the Company that he will step down as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Sasol Limited on 31 October 2024.

Mr Steve Westwell, the Chairman of Sasol, said: "Hanré joined Sasol on 4 April 2022 and has made a solid contribution towards achieving Future Sasol." Ms Trix Kennealy, Chairman of the Audit Committee, added: "We thank Hanré for his leadership during a challenging period and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Hanré will remain with Sasol for the financial year-end closing and the publication of their suite of annual reports for the year ending 30 June 2024, allowing for a structured handover period. Sasol has commenced the succession process and an announcement will be made in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

