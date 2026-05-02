Sass Magazine Releases May/June 2026 BOSS Issue Celebrating Women in Business Across Frederick County and Beyond

FREDERICK, Md., May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sass Magazine has released its May/June 2026 BOSS Issue, the publication's 7th annual edition dedicated to women in business.

"Most people don't know this, but my very first business was Equinox Dance Company — a small modern dance company I co-founded in my 20s," said founder and publisher Kim Dow. "We started with no funding, no formal plan and no real idea what we were doing — just a lot of passion and a willingness to wear every hat."

May/June 2026 Sass Magazine cover

Dow says that early experience shaped the way she leads today and helped inform this year's issue.

"Whether you're running a business full time, starting something new, juggling a side hustle or simply looking to bring more boss energy into your life, this issue is designed to meet you where you are — and help take you to the next level."

The May/June 2026 BOSS Issue features Women to Watch, a leadership-driven cover package spotlighting Cheryl Cioffi of Frederick Health, Leslie Barnes-Keating of Frederick County, Larissa Newman of Orases and April Lee of Lee Building Maintenance. Readers will also find stories and resources focused on the modern realities of work, including features on the benefits of coworking spaces, optimizing your tasks using focus cycles and tips for navigating perimenopause in the workplace.

The issue also includes the return of the Woman-Owned Business Directory, a signature BOSS Issue resource featuring more than 100 local businesses, along with advice for new founders, a fun business quiz and easy snack recipes for midday slumps and wellness content designed to support women balancing ambition with everyday life.

"With leadership spotlights, modern ways of working (hello, polyworking) and practical tools for focus and energy, we're taking a whole-picture look at entrepreneurship — not just the polished, power-suit version of success," Dow wrote. "Because, that's what we care about most — not just celebrating women in business, but supporting them along the way."

In addition to the print and digital issue, Sass continues to expand its business programming through events and community offerings such as Master Class with Sass, Boss Brunches, virtual open office hours and its Sass Small Business Insider membership.

A digital version of the BOSS Issue is available at sassmagazine.com/currentissue. Sass Magazine is also available as a mailed print subscription through Patreon at patreon.com/sassmagazine, where subscribers receive each issue delivered to their door along with perks such as event discounts, VIP invitations and additional business resources.

About Sass Magazine

Sass Magazine is a women's lifestyle publication based in Frederick, Maryland, highlighting bold stories, career inspiration and real-life community connections. Since its founding, Sass has elevated women's voices across business, fashion, health and everyday life through a strong local lens and an unapologetically confident tone.

https://sassmagazine.com

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SOURCE Sass Magazine