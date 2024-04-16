Satchel Kiefer Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer and Julie Walker Joins Knowtion Health as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, a leader in insurance claims resolution and recovery to improve revenue cycle outcomes for hospitals and health systems throughout the United States, announced that Satchel Kiefer has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing sales, marketing, and client services, and Julie Walker has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Kiefer and Walker will build upon Knowtion Health's national rankings as a top revenue cycle partner by strengthening the company's infrastructure for growth.

Kiefer has more than 25 years of leadership experience, most recently as Knowtion Health's Chief Client Officer, leading the Client Services team. His new role expands to include additional oversight of Sales and Marketing. Kiefer is a graduate of the University of Washington and holds a Masters Degree from Pacific Lutheran University. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and lives with his family in Seattle, Washington.

Walker brings over three decades of sales and business development leadership experience to Knowtion Health, including healthcare revenue cycle services and technologies, outsourcing services, consulting services, and hardware and product solutions. She has a strong track record of exceeding sales and revenue growth goals. Prior to joining Knowtion Health, Walker held senior leadership roles in sales, marketing, and client services for top revenue cycle companies. Walker is a graduate of the University of North Texas and is a member of the HFMA. She and her family live in Pilot Point, Texas.

"I am excited to have Satchel expand his role within the executive leadership team and welcome Julie to a leadership role in Sales and Marketing," said Jayson Yardley, CEO. "These two individual's expertise in sales, sales leadership, marketing and account management, combined with a deep understanding of the needs of health systems, physician practices, and other healthcare organizations, make them the ideal leaders to expand our presence in the market. We look forward to the many contributions Satchel and Julie will make to our company as Knowtion Health builds on its success in relieving financial claim responsibilities for patients and the organizations that serve them."

In a world where the balance of power and complexity in insurance denials favor payers, Knowtion Health delivers claim experts equipped with AI-enabled technologies to help healthcare providers resolve insurance claims and recover low balance accounts to increase their revenue and optimize patient experience amid workforce shortages. Knowtion Health is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in technology-enabled services and software companies.

