Satellite Industry Veteran, Dave Ryan, to Lead Viasat's Space Systems Business

Dave Ryan joined Viasat in 2016. He brought a wealth of experience leading programs, teams and businesses in the space systems industry, having served as President of Boeing Satellite Systems International and having held similar senior-level roles at Northrop Grumman.

"Dave is a natural choice and leader to help execute on our global space systems communications vision. He is an influential business and technical leader with deep industry knowledge, experience and passion. He thinks outside the box and brings unique perspectives to drive the future of our space systems business," said Rick Baldridge, president and chief operating officer, Viasat. "Further, Dave's proven career success will help drive Viasat's satellite system development and production efforts—which is critical as Viasat breaks further away from traditional satellite methods to bring high-quality, satellite-based internet directly to more people, more geographies and more markets."

Ryan added, "Viasat has been and will continue to be a disruptor in the satellite communications marketplace. The Company is altering the technology's future, challenging traditional satellite thinking and bringing new techniques to market to solve the unique problem: how to bring affordable, secure internet anywhere. I'm proud to be leading the Company's next-generation space systems initiatives, which will enable Viasat's commercial, government and consumer customers to connect to content that matters—using the most advanced spacecraft technologies."

Ryan will oversee teams based in both Carlsbad, Calif., as well as Tempe, Ariz. The Arizona facility includes Viasat's clean room high bay, which is used for state-of-the-art satellite payload assembly and test.

