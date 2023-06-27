Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2033: Military End User to Continue its Dominance in the Multi-Billion Industry

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Frequency, Solution, Service, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global satellite spectrum monitoring market is estimated to reach $8.38 billion in 2033, reveals the premium market intelligence study. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The satellite spectrum monitoring market is driven by several factors, including the surging demand for satellite-based communication systems and deep space communication networks. The application of satellite spectrum monitoring market is in various fields such as aerospace, marine, military, and government.

Satellite spectrum monitoring enables the detection of illegal radio frequency interference (RFI) sources, which allows satellite operators to take necessary actions to limit interference and preserve the quality and reliability of satellite communication by recognizing and pinpointing sources of interference.

Currently, the trend toward more automated and software-defined monitoring systems is major progress. Traditional human monitoring methods have mostly been substituted by smart software systems capable of continually and automatically analyzing enormous amounts of spectrum data in real time.

Advanced algorithms and machine learning approaches are used in these systems to detect and categorize diverse signals, identify interference sources, and offer operators actionable information.

Industrial Impact

The satellite spectrum monitoring solutions and technological advancements in the field are expected to have a positive impact on the global market for satellite spectrum monitoring.

Several organizations, research institutes, and government agencies are working to introduce newer technologies into the global satellite spectrum monitoring market. When compared to satellite spectrum monitoring tools such as spectrum analyzers, antennas, and direction finders, the demand for vector signal analyzers stands out as the solution in high demand.

In recent years, satellite spectrum monitoring has registered an exponential surge in demand from the defense industry, with high demands for satellite spectrum monitoring solutions such as spectrum analyzers reaching record heights. Additionally, due to the rising demand for satellite services, the growth of satellite constellations, and the advent of new frequency bands for satellite communications, satellite spectrum monitoring has grown in significance during the past few years.

For instance, in August 2022, Calian Group Ltd. signed a contract with NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre to supply a third highly effective antenna for the very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) global observing system (VGOS) of NASA. The NASA Space Geodesy Project, which works to maintain the global geodetic infrastructure of various networks and individual ground stations, including the NASA VGOS network of antennas, would use this 12m high-performance Calian antenna.

Market Segmentation

Military End User to Continue its Dominance as the Leading End User Segment

The satellite spectrum monitoring market is led by the military industry, with a 28.99% share in 2023. Rising military advancements and demands for satellite spectrum monitoring products and solutions in the coming years are driving the growth of the satellite spectrum monitoring market.

Satellite-based surveillance and information collection are made possible because of satellite spectrum monitoring in the military. Satellites with cutting-edge image and sensor technology offer crucial intelligence and reconnaissance data for military operations. Spectrum monitoring helps to ensure efficient data transfer, allocate satellite bandwidth efficiently, and find any interference that can impair surveillance capabilities.

It is expected that the sales of satellite spectrum monitoring products and services will continue the same trend in the coming years and contribute significantly to the growth of the satellite spectrum monitoring market during the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. military uses satellite spectrum monitoring to improve its electronic warfare capabilities.

Hardware to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The satellite spectrum monitoring market is expected to be dominated by the hardware segment in 2023, with a 51.87% share in terms of revenue due to the high demand for satellite spectrum monitoring products and growing demand for analyzers, direction finders, and antennas, among others.

Additionally, the hardware segment comprises antennas, spectrum monitoring receivers, data processing and storage systems, and signal analyzers that make up hardware components in the satellite spectrum monitoring industry that are required for the collection, analysis, processing, and administration of radio frequency signals.

These hardware solutions provide comprehensive spectrum monitoring, interference detection, spectrum utilization optimization, and regulatory compliance. The capabilities and efficacy of satellite spectrum monitoring systems are continually being enhanced via the development and integration of hardware technologies.

For instance, Anritsu Corporation's Spectrum Analyzer/Signal Analyzer MS2850A is a spectrum analyzer/signal analyzer with a frequency range of 9 kHz to either 32 GHz or 44.5 GHz with a maximum analysis bandwidth of 1 GHz. It offers all-in-one coverage from the sub-6 GHz to millimeter-wave 28 GHz/39 GHz bands and supports wideband communications measurements, such as 5G mobile communications and broadcast satellite equipment.

Europe was the highest-growing market among all the regions registering a CAGR of 8.68%.

Europe is anticipated to gain traction in terms of satellite spectrum monitoring product production owing to the presence of a large number of satellite spectrum monitoring manufacturers such as CRFS Limited, Integrasys S.A, Sky and Space Company Limited, and Atos. Moreover, favorable government policies are also expected to support the growth of the satellite spectrum monitoring market in Europe and Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

In Europe, France is anticipated to show the highest growth in the satellite spectrum monitoring market among other countries in Europe, such as U.K. and Germany. France is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.27%. The growth of France in the satellite spectrum monitoring market is mainly due to the factors such as increasing demand for broadband connectivity and increasing support for space research and exploration.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights, which are gathered from primary experts.

The top solution segment, which is leading, includes satellite spectrum monitoring hardware manufacturers that capture around 74% of the presence in the market. Players in other industries, such as satellite spectrum monitoring software manufacturers, account for approximately 26% of the presence in the market.

Recent Developments in the Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market

In November 2022 , Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co. signed a contract with the German Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post and Railway to supply them with 12 R&S PR200 portable monitoring receivers' addition to the 62 units delivered the year before. The R&S PR200 was picked by the regulatory body due to its superior RF characteristics, quick signal processing, and well-engineered operability.

, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co. signed a contract with the German Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post and Railway to supply them with 12 R&S PR200 portable monitoring receivers' addition to the 62 units delivered the year before. The R&S PR200 was picked by the regulatory body due to its superior RF characteristics, quick signal processing, and well-engineered operability. In September 2022 , National Instruments Corporation signed a partnership with ANDRO as its third-party software partner. It is a low-cost SDR that is frequently used for complicated system design and rapid prototyping. The USRP is a great choice for many applications, including basic record-and-playback devices, spectrum monitoring systems, and even complete cellular networks, because of its versatility, cost, and ease of use.

, National Instruments Corporation signed a partnership with ANDRO as its third-party software partner. It is a low-cost SDR that is frequently used for complicated system design and rapid prototyping. The USRP is a great choice for many applications, including basic record-and-playback devices, spectrum monitoring systems, and even complete cellular networks, because of its versatility, cost, and ease of use. In August 2022 , Calian Group Ltd. signed a contract with NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre to supply a third highly effective antenna for the very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) global observing system (VGOS) of NASA. The NASA Space Geodesy Project, which works to maintain the global geodetic infrastructure of various networks and individual ground stations, including the NASA VGOS network of antennas, would use this 12m high-performance Calian antenna.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increasing Demand for Satellite-Based Communication Services

Deep Space Communication Networks

Space Debris Mitigation

Industry Trends

Non-Geostationary Satellite Operators (NGSO) Networks

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT)

Spectrum Sharing

Business Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Business Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Satellite Connectivity for IoT Applications

Industry Outlook

Role of Satellite Spectrum Monitoring in Satellite Communication Industry

Relevant System Solutions for SatCom Monitoring

Business Challenges

High Equipment and Infrastructure Cost

Rapidly Evolving Technology

Regulatory Framework of Key Countries

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regulations on Satellite Communications

Summary of Bands Covered by Current Projects

SKY Perfect JSAT C-Band Spectrum Monitoring Facility

National Science Foundation's Spectrum Innovation Initiative (SII)

MilSpace 2 Project

European Space Agency (ESA) Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) Programme

Supply Chain Analysis

Key Companies Profiled

Anritsu Corporation

Atos

Calian Group Ltd.

Clearbox Systems

CRFS Limited

EXFO Inc.

Integrasys S.A.

Keysight Technologies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Narda Safety Test Solutions

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

ST Engineering iDirect

SatSignature

Tektronix

