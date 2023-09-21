Sateri Achieves Green Milestone with PAS2060 Certified Zero-Carbon Fiber Products in Global Dissolving Pulp Market

21 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dissolving Pulp Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Manufacturing Process, By Raw Material, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dissolving pulp market is poised for significant growth, with an expected valuation of USD 7,452.97 million by 2032.
This comprehensive report provides invaluable insights into the current market dynamics and a detailed analysis of future market trends.
Key Factors Driving Growth
Key factors driving this growth include the increased use of dissolving pulp in the textile industry, its consideration as a potential cotton substitute, and rising demand across various industrial applications. Furthermore, dissolving pulp finds applications in cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, further boosting market growth. The industry's surge in research and development activities, coupled with technological advancements and the introduction of improved products with advanced characteristics, is contributing positively to the market's expansion.
Sateri's Green Milestone
In a noteworthy development, Sateri announced in July 2022 the launch of three new zero-carbon fiber products, EcoCosy, Lyocell, & FINEX, all of which received the PAS2060 assessment certification. This marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards green and low-carbon sustainable development.
Focus on Process Integration
Another trend driving market growth is the increasing focus on process integration within the pulp production process. By integrating various stages of production, energy consumption is reduced, and efficiency is improved, leading to a lower environmental impact.
Utilization of By-Products
Additionally, the utilization of by-products from the dissolving pulp production process, such as lignin and hemicellulose, to create biofuels, biochemicals, and bioplastics is on the rise. Companies are increasingly adopting these by-products to diversify their product offerings and improve their sustainability profiles.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing consumption of processed foods and beverages.
Restraints and Challenges
Dissolving Pulp Market Report Highlights
- Acetylation Segment: The acetylation segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2022 due to its growing use in non-traditional applications like cellophane.
- Wood Pulp Segment: Wood pulp held the largest market revenue share in 2022, driven by its status as a renewable source with lower emissions, appealing to eco-friendly consumers.
- Textiles Segment: The textiles segment is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by changing clothing styles and the introduction of new designs.
- Asia Pacific Dominance: The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022, thanks to its large consumer base and significant expansion in the textile industry.
Market Segmentation
The market report is segmented based on the following criteria:
Dissolving Pulp, Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032):
- Acetylation
- Etherification
- Nitration
- Xanthation
- Others
Dissolving Pulp, Raw Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032):
- Wood Pulp
- Cotton Linters
- Bamboo
- Others
Dissolving Pulp, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032):
- Textiles
- Cigarette Filters
- Food Additives
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Paint
- Others
Dissolving Pulp, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032):
- North America: U.S. and Canada
- Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Netherlands
- Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia
- Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico
- Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Tembec Inc.
- Phoenix Pulp & Paper Public Co. Ltd.
- Sun Paper Group
- Yueyang Forest & paper Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Rayonier Inc.
- Sappi Limited
- Bracell
- The Lenzing Group
- Aditya Birla Group
- Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co. Ltd.
- Rag Innovations
- Abhiteja Industries
- Hygiene Private Limited
- Jilin Shixian Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
