Säterinportti Business Campus Awarded With BREEAM In-use Certification

The Building Research Establishment's Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) is one of the most widely-used environmental assessment standards for commercial buildings. It includes evaluating the buildings' physical performance as well as their use and maintenance. The certification can be granted to both new and existing buildings. The environmental assessment pays attention to health, wellbeing, energy, building accessibility, water, materials, emissions, property management, land use and ecology.

"The certification was actually received without additional efforts. Many of the criteria were already taken into account when the renovation project was started in 2016 to introduce the new office campus concept", said Business Director Antti Venermo of Trevian Asset Management Oy, head of the Säterinportti renovation project.

Säterinportti was awarded the BREEAM certificate at the Very Good level. Investing in high-quality materials during renovation materialized in the evaluation as the materials category reached nearly the perfect score. Another strong category for Säterinportti was health and wellbeing, which can be explained by the investments made in wellbeing at work and in the unique Playground area with comprehensive services, including gym and yoga classes, pool tables and game consoles.

Trevian consulted Green Building Partners that lead the assessment project. Newsec Asset Management, technical manager of the property, also held a significant role in the project, especially with the practical measures. The owner of the property is the Swedish investment company Nordika, whose activities are driven by development and innovation.

More information on Säterinportti and the Playground: www.saterinportti.fi

Nordika is an investment and asset management company focusing on real estate and real estate related opportunities in the Nordic Region. Nordika was founded in 2011 and is owned by several Nordic pension funds and the management team.

Trevian Asset Management Oy is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management exceed 1.0B€.

