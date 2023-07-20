Sathgen Therapeutics announces dosing of the first patient cohort with MSP008-22, a novel anti-cancer drug

~ Promising Efficacy Against Difficult-to-treat Cancers, Including Triple Negative Breast Cancer, and Enhanced Effect of Standard-of-Care Chemotherapy During Preclinical Development ~

MUMBAI, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of a leading chemicals conglomerate in India – Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), has announced the completion of the first cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial for their first-in-class New Chemical Entity, MSP008-22. The clinical trial program is managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a renowned contract research organization in the health sector.

Sathgen Therapeutics aims to develop MSP008-22 for difficult-to-treat cancers, starting with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and prostate cancer as proof-of-principle. MSP008-22 effectively targets treatment-resistant cancer cells in preclinical models, and demonstrates an excellent safety profile with no serious adverse events in the first patient cohort.

Professor Sendurai Mani, Associate Director, Legorreta Cancer Center, Brown University, and Scientific Co-Founder, Sathgen Therapeutics, stated, "TNBC is responsible for 30% of breast cancer-related deaths. The lack of estrogen and progesterone receptors and HER2 expression makes it challenging to treat using conventional hormone therapy. MSP008-22 will address this significant unmet need for TNBC patients."

Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, GBL, and CSO, Sathgen Therapeutics, said, "A major milestone for us, this clinical trial marks our first program to enter clinical development. MSP008-22 is our lead candidate for treating TNBC and prostate cancer, and enhances the efficacy of standard-of-care chemotherapy."

Mr. Samir Somaiya, Chairman and MD, GBL, and Executive Co-Founder, Sathgen Therapeutics, highlighted, "At GBL, research is the cornerstone of our enterprise, creating continuous value for society. We are dedicated to pioneering drug discovery to generate sustainable advantages. The trial represents a crucial milestone in our mission to help patients with hard-to-treat cancers."

Dr. Deepa Arora, CEO, Clinexel, explained, "The successful completion of the first cohort of this study (NCT05478486) in patients with advanced solid tumours without any adverse events is very encouraging. We are working to bring a safe and effective oral therapy to benefit patients with TNBC or prostate cancer."

Sathgen Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients. With over 15 anti-cancer candidates in the pipeline, Sathgen Therapeutics remains committed to advancing cancer therapeutics. For more information, visit the website at https://sathgentherapeutics.com.

For collaboration or investment opportunities, please contact Sathgen Therapeutics at [email protected]ics.com or [email protected]. For additional information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

