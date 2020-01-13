Sathish Muthukrishnan joins Ally Financial as Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer

"Ally's success is the direct result of a relentless focus on offering consumers the best digital platforms developed by some of the brightest and most talented resources in the financial services industry," said Brown. "Sathish's track record for delivering industry-leading digital solutions within the financial services sector as well as other industries makes him ideally suited for this highly important and critical role as we look to enhance our technology vision to further cement our leadership position in the sector. I am excited to welcome him to the Ally team."

Muthukrishnan has held a number of senior technology leadership roles with substantial scale and global reach, most previously serving as the chief digital and information officer for Honeywell Aerospace. Prior to Honeywell, Muthukrishnan spent 10 years at American Express leading their digital transformation efforts. A graduate of University of Madras, Chennai, with a degree in engineering specializing in computer science, Muthukrishnan has a passion for innovation with a history of having filed more than 25 patents in the manufacturing, payments and digital technology space.

"I look forward to advancing the technology and digital transformation strategy and vision for the IT organization at Ally, which is already seen as a leader in the digital financial services sector," said Muthukrishnan. "Taking an entrepreneurial approach to technology development and execution is consistent with Ally's reputation as a disruptor in the digital space, and I look forward to a bright future as the company expands its product portfolio while digitizing the business end-to-end."

About Ally Financial, Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing It Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further news regarding Ally, please visit the Ally press room at http://media.ally.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Palumbo

Caitlin.Palumbo@ally.com

716-908-2425

SOURCE Ally Financial

Related Links

https://www.ally.com

