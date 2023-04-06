CORONA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satin Hair Color , a Developlus Inc. brand, relaunches their at home professional hair color line with brand-new packaging and expertly crafted formulas. Satin Hair Color offers over seventy shades of hair color with best in class salon professional formulas that ensure superior fade-resistant results.

Satin™ Hair Color Relaunches to Bring You One Brand with Endless Options

"At Satin we believe in individuality, freedom of style, self-expression, and the ability to create without limits," says Jenniffer Paulson, Senior VP of Marketing for Developlus. "With the Satin relaunch, we empower our customers with a wide array of products that enable them to create a custom experience."

Satin™ hair color features aloe vera and soy protein to help strengthen and soften strands for unstoppable shine, manageability and superior color results that last, as well as versatile developers that allow for demi, permanent, full gray coverage, high-lift blonding and toning. The expertly crafted color formulas allow consumers to look confident in the perfect shade that they can create themselves using professional quality products at home. Satin also aims to deliver the best value to consumers vs the competition with their 1:2 mixing ratio, giving users 2–3 applications per tube.

The Satin™ product offer will include 32 oz Developers, 6oz Developers, Satin Hair Colors in 72 traditional hair color shades and 9 Bold Hair Colors, Bleach Packets, and Bleach Bags, as well as Color Reverse, an artificial color remover gentle enough to remove color and recolor in the same day, allowing for total color flexibility and control.

With a new look comes more distribution and accessibility to all the Satin™ brand has to offer. Satin will make its relaunch debut at one of the country's largest multi-cultural beauty supply stores, Jinny Beauty Supply, with the launch of the most popular colors. Additional retailers include beauty supply stores, CVS Y Mas, Totally Hair Care, and Navarro. The full line is also available on Amazon.

About Satin: Satin™ Hair Color has been inspiring individuality, versatility, and promoting confidence in consumers to express their own unique hair color since 1996. Their formulas have been expertly crafted with the best in class ingredients to help strengthen hair, create dimension and shine, with satin-soft results. Tested on humans in salons, never on animals, the brand has over 70 shades expertly formulated with micro-color molecules to ensure superior fade-resistant color. Satin™ products are available at a variety of beauty supply stores including Jinny Beauty Supply. Product offerings include Color Reverse Color Remover, Developers, Traditional Hair Color, Bold Hair Color, and Bleach products ranging from $7.99 to $16.99. Visit www.satinhaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus: Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by women.

SOURCE Developlus