Satisfi Labs and Broadw.ai Merge to Expand Conversational AI Across the Entertainment Industry

Micah Hollingworth Takes on Head of Entertainment Role at Satisfi Labs

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime partners Satisfi Labs , a leading AI-powered Conversational Experience Platform, and Broadw.ai , a leading provider of AI-powered concierge services for live entertainment and attractions (including Broadway), have officially merged operations. The move strengthens Satisfi Labs' industry presence and commitment to the Live Event space. Satisfi Labs is also pleased to announce the appointment of Micah Hollingworth as its Head of Entertainment. Micah previously served as Broadw.ai's Founder and CEO.

Since its inception, Satisfi has been an industry leader in providing AI services to the Live Events space. This merger will accelerate Satisfi Labs' ability to leverage both companies' operational knowledge to design a new suite of products that will increase revenue and deepen customer insights.

"This move solidifies Satisfi Labs' dedication to bringing conversational AI to new domains," said Donny White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "Micah's resume speaks for itself, and we are happy to have him aboard as we transform the way the entertainment industry interacts with AI. By providing improved access to our AI agents, we are enabling a more seamless and connected communication environment, which in turn increases customer satisfaction."

"We always knew there would be a moment where it would be best for the two companies to join forces. Now is the time, and I am bullish about the future of our combined companies," said Micah Hollingworth, the new Head of Entertainment for Satisfi Labs." "In this increasingly hectic and challenging space, our companies together are best equipped to provide our clients a specific, safe, and powerful way to utilize AI. The opportunity is transformative, and we have the team, experience, and resources to deliver on its promise."

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is the most trusted AI-powered Conversational Experience platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism. Their AI Chat helps brands have automated, consistent, and on-brand conversations with customers. The platform continuously learns from the community to create a data-rich experience that can answer questions, execute transactions, and collect unique data. By combining Satisfi's AI and live chat, brands can maximize marketing, save staff time, and increase revenue. Satisfi Labs has received major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, Techstars, and Florida Funders. Learn more at www.satisfilabs.com.

About Broadw.ai

Since 2018, BROADWai has sat at the intersection of technology and the thriving entertainment sector, by leveraging cutting-edge conversational AI technology to revolutionize the live event sales and marketing experience. In partnership with Satisfi Labs, our platform enhances customer interaction through real-time, personalized dialogues, offering detailed information on all aspects of live event operations, including conversational eCommerce solutions such as ticketing, merchandise, and more. This innovative approach not only elevates the customer experience but also drives engagement and retention. For more information about our transformative AI solutions, visit Broadw.ai.

