Satisfi Labs and carbonhouse Unveil a Partner Integration that Conversationalizes Website Data for Live Events and Venues

The integration will expand the website experience by leveraging generative AI technology

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered Conversational Experience Platform for destinations and experiences, today announced a partner integration with carbonhouse , the most trusted web development partner for venues and the arts. The collaboration will expand both carbonhouse and Satisfi Labs' partner ecosystems and enhance how customers interact with venue websites. The AI-powered integration makes website engagement more conversational and drives more on-site engagement by bridging digital communication with the physical environment.

Satisfi Labs and carbonhouse are creating a connected ecosystem between technology partners and venues in the live events space. Leveraging its proprietary technology, Satisfi Labs has developed an application that enriches and structures carbonhouse's event and FAQ feeds for conversational experiences. This integration utilizes large language models (LLMs) to conversationalize data so dynamic content can be leveraged for generated responses. By streamlining website data, this new integration offers automated, personalized, and frictionless responses through chat, empowering users to take more action and enhance the overall website experience. Venues such as SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, AMALIE Arena, and Kia Center.

"The conversational AI landscape is at a pivotal point, and our clients and end-users are continuing to demand more intuitive and connected chat experiences," said Donny White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "We are excited to integrate our LLM-enabled technology with carbonhouse data to expand the conversational experience for live events and venues."

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Satisfi Labs to bring this transformative technology to the live events space," said Brandon Lucas, President carbonhouse. "Venue guests and fans demand the best experience when it comes to attending events, and carbonhouse is committed to building an ecosystem between partners that elevates the website and venue experience."

Satisfi Labs recently announced its acquisition of Factoreal, an omnichannel marketing automation platform, to accelerate the expansion of its connected partner ecosystem. carbonhouse joins other Satisfi Labs channel partners like AXS, accesso Technology Group, and Simpleview on their shared goal of enhancing the guest experience through conversations.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Conversational Experience Platform that creates expert AI agents that interact with your customers by answering questions and performing transactions, all while collecting unique data. AI agents are built with contextual understanding and industry knowledge, enabling two-way conversations between the brand and fan on web, app, and messaging apps. Satisfi Labs has secured major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, TechStars, Florida Funders, and Collective Capital Ventures. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

About carbonhouse

carbonhouse is the leading web development partner for Arts & Venues, entrusted by over 70% of NBA and NHL arenas. carbonhouse specializes in designs that help arts and venue marketers sell more tickets. carbonhouse's Showtime content management system, built from the ground up, integrates seamlessly with major ticketing platforms for an enhanced user experience. With robust hosting, dedicated support, and unlimited training, nearly 400 organizations rely on carbonhouse. carbonhouse continually innovates to provide the best solutions in the industry. For more information, visit www.carbonhouse.com

