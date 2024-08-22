Satisfi Labs Expands Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) Client-Base with Integrated Experiences

Satisfi Labs empowers DMOs like Visit Jamaica, Visit Raleigh, and GoProvidence to enhance their conversational marketing strategies

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered Conversational Experience Platform for destinations and experiences, has grown its client base of Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) with the additions of Travel Nevada, Visit Los Cabos, Visit Jamaica, VISIT DENVER, Discover Long Island, Visit Raleigh, Visit Greater Palm Springs, GoProvidence, This is Cooperstown, Visit Oakland, Visit Port Aransas, and more. Satisfi Labs is committed to enhancing the tourism experience by delivering staffing assistance and operational efficiencies through personalized AI-powered conversations. Its connected partner ecosystem includes an integration with Simpleview which allows DMOs to leverage dynamic data for seamless communication with visitors.

Satisfi Labs AI Chat conversationalizes tourism destination websites and digitizes visitor centers. These two-way conversational experiences enable travelers to converse with DMOs at all hours of the day as part of their planning journey. The DMO can seamlessly answer website visitors' questions about listings, events, health and safety measures, transportation, and parking through the platform. Cities will improve customer experiences in their locations by being the go-to resource for information and a trusted communication channel for visitors.

"Tourists want answers to their travel questions at all stages of the trip, and AI-powered technology is helping destinations deliver on this," said Donny White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "DMOs understand the value of providing real-time answers and travel information to its visitors, and our product is the preferred way to personalize, inform, and educate travelers in a conversational way."

"We're loving Satisfi Labs' AI chat for our city! It's great for helping visitors plan their trips and get more info while they're in town," said Alissa Bateman, Senior Director of Creative Services at GoProvidence. "The AI chat really levels up our website giving the user a more engaging experience. Satisfi Labs makes it easy for us to focus on making sure our visitors have an awesome chat experience. It's a game-changer!"

"Partnering with Satisfi Labs has positioned Visit Raleigh at the forefront of AI innovation in destination marketing. Their cutting-edge solutions and deep expertise have been critical in transforming our visitor engagement and operational efficiencies," said Vimal Vyas, CDME, Vice President of Data, Security and Digital Innovation at Visit Raleigh. "Thanks to Satisfi Labs, we can provide a more personalized and seamless experience for our visitors. Satisfi Labs is the premier AI partner for any Destination Marketing Organization looking to revolutionize their digital strategy for the IOT future."

"At VISIT DENVER, our passion is showing visitors why they should choose our city." said Salim Bourget, Director of Web & Content at VISIT DENVER. "Working with Satisfi Labs through their chat experience has helped us connect better with our audiences. Their AI technology lets us communicate in a personal and immediate way that feels natural and highlights the best of what Denver has to offer."

In a recent report by Sojern , it was reported that 88% of Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) rely on demographic data and 79% utilize behavioral data to inform their strategic decisions. Satisfi Labs' intent-based analytics have assisted DMOs in their marketing strategies by gathering high-value customer data. Based on Satisfi DMO-client data:

77% of users ask questions about exploratory topics such as "things to do" after traditionally staffed business hours.

25% of partner-related answers led to a user clicking a CTA button that led to a partner page.

41% of conversations about hotels started with a non-hotel related queries.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Conversational Experience Platform that creates expert AI agents that interact with your customers by answering questions and performing transactions, all while collecting unique data. AI agents are built with contextual understanding and industry knowledge, enabling two-way conversations between the brand and fans on the web and the company's messaging apps. Satisfi Labs has secured major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, TechStars, Florida Funders, and Collective Capital Ventures. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

