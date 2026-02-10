Satisfi Labs Launches Agent Performance Console, Bringing Executive-Level Accountability to AI Workforces

New performance platform transforms AI agents from "black box" tools into accountable digital employees, measured by OKRs, revenue, and real business outcomes

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the leading conversational Agentic AI platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism, today announced the launch of the Agent Performance Console, an innovative monitoring and ROI platform designed to measure AI agent performance against specific business objectives and outcomes.

Since the rise of agentic AI, organizations have treated AI agents like co-pilots, tools, or junior-level employees, assigning them low-stakes tasks with vague expectations. The Agent Performance Console changes that dynamic by introducing an Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework for AI agents, allowing executives to manage their digital workforce with the same rigor and accountability as their human teams.

"The era of AI as a novelty is over. Leaders are now asking the hard question: 'What is this actually doing for my business?'" said Donny White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "If you treat AI like a generic chatbot, you get generic results. When you assign AI agents clear goals, such as driving ticket revenue or reducing support wait times, and hold them accountable for meeting those targets, they become high-performing digital employees. This console finally gives executives the visibility to verify that impact."

The Agent Performance Console has initially launched with a select group of premier partners, including the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Vikings, and Visit Raleigh, who are using the platform to validate the business value of their AI deployments.

"We know fan expectations are constantly evolving, which is what makes this partnership so meaningful," said Chris Hart, Director of Digital Experience, Cleveland Guardians. "The new Satisfi Labs Agent Performance Console gives us the tools to build a chat experience that keeps pace with our fans while evolving in real time to ensure we're consistently hitting our business goals."

Moving From Usage to Impact

Traditional analytics focuses on vanity metrics such as "number of conversations" or "message volume." The Agent Performance Console shifts the focus to business impact, offering a transparent view of how specific Agent Campaigns are performing against defined OKRs.

"At the Vikings, we work to deploy technology that delivers results and enhances the fan experience," said Tessa Carter, Senior Manager, Ticket Sales & Strategy, Minnesota Vikings. "The Agent Performance Console provides digestible data from our AI conversations in real-time. We can create campaigns for our AI agents and manage them just like our human representatives, giving us endless potential to streamline workflows and meet business objectives while prioritizing fan requests. We can now track exactly how our AI is improving fan interactions and driving ticket revenue, rather than how many conversations it's having."

Key features of the Agent Performance Console include:

OKR-Based Performance Tracking: Every AI agent is tied to clear objectives, such as "Increase Season Ticket Renewals" or "Optimize Gameday Parking Revenue" , with quantifiable key results tracked in real-time.

Every AI agent is tied to clear objectives, such as or , with quantifiable key results tracked in real-time. Campaign Management: A centralized view of active agent campaigns, managed and optimized by Satisfi Labs' high-touch strategy team to ensure agents hit their targets.

A centralized view of active agent campaigns, managed and optimized by Satisfi Labs' high-touch strategy team to ensure agents hit their targets. Conversational Analytics: A breakthrough interface that allows clients to ask the agent directly about its performance (e.g., "How did you perform on ticket sales last week?" ), making ROI assessment as simple as sending a text.

A breakthrough interface that allows clients to ask the agent directly about its performance (e.g., ), making ROI assessment as simple as sending a text. Executive-Level ROI Storytelling: Dashboards designed for the C-suite that translate conversational data into revenue generated, operational hours saved, and customer satisfaction scores.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is a premier Agentic AI platform designed to transform customer engagement for destinations and experiences. The company serves nearly 800 clients across sports, entertainment, and tourism, providing AI agents, conversational journey management, and integrated inbound and outbound messaging solutions. Satisfi Labs is backed by Google, Major League Baseball, Level Equity, Techstars, and Florida Funders. For more information, visit www.satisfilabs.com .

