Satisfi Labs Names Bill Bailey Chief Revenue Officer to Expand New Business Growth and Client Acquisition

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform, announced today that Bill Bailey has joined Satisfi Labs as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will have an initial focus on new business growth and client acquisition. Bailey will leverage his 20 years of experience and expertise in the sports and entertainment industry to lead Satisfi's growth across core verticals, building out the Satisfi Labs sales team and overseeing the expansion of global sales. This hire sets Satisfi Labs up for significant growth moving into 2020 and beyond.

Bailey joins Satisfi Labs with an impressive background in the industry, including positions as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service for the New Orleans Hornets, Director of Business Development for Ventura Foods, and most recently Senior Vice President of the Sports and Entertainment division at SSB, a data management company. He has led small entrepreneurial teams as well as large multi-level sales forces, creating success in both areas. During his work with the New Orleans Hornets, Bailey and his team broke the NBA record for most new season tickets sold.

"Bill's proven expertise in sports and entertainment will allow Satisfi Labs to rapidly expand new business across the key industries, and he will play a pivotal role in shaping our expansion globally," said Don White, CEO and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs. "Bill's ability to build strong sales organizations has led to unmatched success in driving sales and bringing in new clients. He is a vital addition to our team and will be key to our success moving forward."

"Satisfi Labs and Don have shown impressive growth over the past three years, creating an AI-powered platform that provides real change to the way customers experience a place or brand. This intersection of technology and customer service aligns well with my expertise and core interests. I am excited to be joining the team to continue the upward trajectory of Satisfi Labs," added Bailey.

Bailey will officially start with Satisfi Labs in November 2019, reporting directly to CEO Don White.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform that makes data AI-ready for physical locations. Its AI Knowledge Engine transforms structured and unstructured data to make information accessible and conversational. The platform powers chatbot, app, web and voice touchpoints, helping sports, tourism, entertainment, and hospitality locations improve customer service, discover new customer insights, and increase sales. More information: www.satisfilabs.com.

