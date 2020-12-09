Satisfi Labs Partners With Experience Columbus As First DMO To Bring Conversational AI To Visitors

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs and Experience Columbus, announced today a new partnership to expand a virtual assistant across chat for the city of Columbus. Initially launching in the summer of 2020, this offering enhances planning and discoverability of the City of Columbus, Ohio. The integration of Satisfi Labs' conversational AI platform will allow Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) to provide automated and on-demand answers for locals, leisure visitors, and work travelers so they can access all the information needed to experience the city with ease.

Experience Columbus has helped Satisfi Labs create a custom knowledge volume for DMOs which includes intent categories for visitor FAQs, supporting local businesses, transportation information, tourism experience data, neighborhood info, and COVID-related health & safety questions. Built off of Satisfi Labs' learnings from its network of tourism, venue, event, and local Columbus, OH clients to provide assistance with 24/7 updates on trip planning at every stage of the journey.

The virtual assistant includes a CRM used by most destinations across the country, that instantly and dynamically surfaces information about events, restaurants, hotels, and things to do directly in a chat experience. In addition to helping tourists experience Columbus, the platform will support the influx of questions leading up to multi-day conventions and events for those traveling for business. Available on webchat, Facebook messenger and Alexa Flash Briefing just in time for the holiday season. Launching in tandem with the Experience Columbus Gift Guide campaign, visitors will be encouraged to uncover gift items through the chat experience by scanning a QR code at specific local shops.

Implementing Satisfi Labs' solution will set up the City of Columbus for long-term success by providing visitors with access to real-time data using first-in-class technology, and has built-in capabilities to promote and influence event ticket sales for any occasion as well as amplify prominent partnerships that are important for the city. The insights and data extrapolated from the platform will help create a better understanding of audience priorities and needs before, during, and after visiting.

"We want our guests to feel in full control of their experience when they come to Columbus. Satisfi Labs has allowed us to provide a seamless integration which gives us a direct and engaging connection with our visitors," said Sarah Townes, VP of Marketing for Experience Columbus. "Our guests are dynamic and diverse, so we want to be able to meet them where they are, whether on mobile, web, or through voice. The conversational AI platform makes communicating with visitors easy while also greatly supporting our limited staff."

"We are excited to partner with an innovative, smart city, like Experience Columbus who is always putting the guest first," said Don White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "As a forward-looking city, Columbus, Ohio has shown that technology is important to enhance the visitor experience for locals and guests, and this integration provides the utmost convenience for any query visitors of the city have."

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform, creates custom and conversational answer engines which we call Interactive Answer Engines. Our technology powers unique search experiences using knowledge management and conversational AI. Engines enable customers to access, discover, and purchase directly through a chat or voice assistant. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com.

About Experience Columbus

Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio's capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods; dynamic nightlife; noteworthy music scene; arts and culinary experiences; events; attractions; and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await warmly welcoming visitors. Free travel guides, maps, online booking and detailed information are available at http://www.ExperienceColumbus.com. Visitor information is also available on Facebook: facebook.com/ExperienceColumbus, Twitter: @ExpCols and Instagram: @experiencecolumbus.

