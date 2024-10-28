Satisfying the orgasmic standard: LELO achieves ISO 3533:2021 Certification

The ISO 3533:2021 certification guarantees that every LELO pleasure device is safe for reasonable and foreseeable use and that production materials are safe for contact with the genitalia and/or anus

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexual wellness giant LELO has earned its ISO 3533:2021 certification, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to delivering products of the highest quality and safety for its customers.

With sex toy brands popping up every day it may be hard for consumers to distinguish between them and their products. In fact, there are a lot of adult toys in general, which can make the process of finding the right one overwhelming. Unlike products such as food containers, babies' teething toys, and eating utensils, the sex toy industry sometimes turns a blind eye on the regulation and independent testing that intimate products deserve, relying on each person to do the research for themselves and find a company and a product they trust. This means that every person needs to know a lot about toys before purchasing products. And in reality, not everyone does.

With that in mind, creating an international standard ISO 3533:2021 for sex toys regarding design, materials and user information has been incremental in helping both manufacturers, retailers and end users to make sure that the sex toys on the market are safe to use and that the user has enough information on how to use them correctly.

The ISO 3533:2021 aims to ensure that the design of sex toys minimizes the risk of injuries to the user for reasonable and foreseeable use, that the materials are safe to use in contact with genitalia, the anus or both, and also that there is sufficient and correct information provided to the user. The requirements in this document are intended for manufacturers of sex toys. However, all parties in the supply chain may benefit from using this document as guidance.

"Our mission has always been to bring to market cutting-edge, state-of-the-art products that meet the needs of our customers. We have always been committed to providing the best and safest products possible. We were one of the first brands to introduce body-safe silicone, waterproof products, as well as small and sleek pieces that a woman could carry around in her purse without anyone even realizing what it really is. Forward-thinking in design ensured that LELO represents the very best that our industry has to offer. In earning this certification, we are once again proving we do not only adhere to our already high-quality assurance standards, but to continually improve upon them," said Luka Matutinovic, LELO CMO.

