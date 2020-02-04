SATLANTIS enters into Launch Services Agreement with Firefly Aerospace

"SATLANTIS is constantly developing cutting-edge technologies to support the growing need for high-accuracy and high-revisit Earth observation," said Firefly CEO Dr. Tom Markusic. "The Firefly Alpha was specifically designed to support the new wave of low Earth orbit observation constellations and we are pleased to be selected by SATLANTIS to provide launch services for their constellation."

"SATLANTIS efforts are aimed at providing governments, national space agencies, and industries seeking space capabilities with unparalleled access to high-quality Earth observation data, without the need to develop costly programs of their own. Our partnership with Firefly complements SATLANTIS strategy to deliver these products - by providing cost-efficient, on-demand launch services to meet the stringent orbit and revisit requirements of our constellation," said SATLANTIS CEO Juan Hernani.

Alona Kolisnyk, Firefly Director of International Business Development, added that, "We have worked closely with SATLANTIS to ensure that we will be able to structure the multiple missions required to deliver their spacecraft to the inclinations of their choosing, on the schedule they require in order to achieve their business goals. We look forward to many successful missions together."

ABOUT SATLANTIS

SATLANTIS is one of the largest specialists in high-resolution Earth observation optical payloads for small satellites worldwide, through a combination of knowledge and heritage in astrophysics, space, engineering, and business. SATLANTIS baseline technology is iSIM (integrated Standard Imager for Microsatellites), a high-resolution optical & SWIR payload for EO SmallSats that provides sub-meter resolution in four bands. The imager is especially suited for the monitoring of linear structures (coastlines, pipelines, borders). The iSIM family includes different classes of payload for microsatellites (less than 100kg) and for cubesats (12U). In addition, thanks to its eco-system of partners, SATLANTIS is able to offer complete solutions such as EO satellites and constellation services.

SATLANTIS Contact

Marta Massimiani

+34 944 344 780

massimiani@satlantis.com

ABOUT FIREFLY AEROSPACE

Firefly is developing a family of launch and in-space vehicles and services that provide industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability. Firefly's launch vehicles utilize common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure and launch capabilities, providing LEO launch solutions for up to four metric tons of payload at the lowest cost/kg in the small-lift class. Combined with Firefly's in-space vehicles, such as the Orbital Transfer Vehicle and Genesis Lander, Firefly provides the space industry with a one-stop shop for missions to the surface of the Moon or beyond. Headquartered in Cedar Park TX, Firefly has additional presence in Washington, D.C. and Dnipro, Ukraine. Firefly is financed by Noosphere Ventures of Menlo Park, CA.

Firefly Contact

Eric Salwan

512-277-6959

press@firefly.com

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

Related Links

http://firefly.com

