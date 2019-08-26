Saturday Night Live Comedians Help Raise Money for Stomach Cancer Research at DDF's 5th Annual New York Night of Laughter

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host its 5th Annual New York Night of Laughter at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York, New York on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m. and the show will begin at 5:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy live comedy from some of New York's best comedians, including Saturday Night Live's very own Melissa Villaseñor, as well as amazing raffle items, delicious drinks and more. All proceeds raised will support DDF's mission of funding stomach cancer research, supporting patients, their families and caregivers, and to help find a cure for stomach cancer.

SNL comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost performing in front of a sold-out crowd at the 3rd Annual New York Night of Laughter in 2017. [Photo by Alison Hale] New York Night of Laughter Co-chair Lauren Mandel, SNL comedians Chris Redd and Alex Moffat, and DDF Executive Director Andrea Eidelman at the 4th Annual New York Night of Laughter in 2018. [Photo by Rosalind O'Connor]

Event Co-chairs Andrew Elkin, Lauren Mandel, and Robert Mandel, along with their committee, look forward to hosting another sold-out crowd. Andrew and Lauren lead the event as co-chairs for the third year in a row and joining the co-chairs this year is Lauren's father, Robert Mandel.

"Planning this event was something that my mother, Sally Mandel, and I looked forward to after she was diagnosed with stage IV stomach cancer in 2014," said Lauren. "Unfortunately, she passed away in June of 2017, but being able to continue this tradition alongside my father and my sister Maxine, who is on the committee, means that we're keeping her spirit, and the spirit of so many others alive."

Andrew, the cousin of late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman, echoes similar sentiments. "Since my cousin Debbie founded DDF a decade ago, the organization has always been important to me, and I am thrilled at how successful this event has been throughout the years. More importantly, although my cousin Debbie is no longer with us, I am proud to continue supporting her mission and keeping her legacy alive by making a difference for those still fighting."

Tickets for the show are $75 in advance and $100 at the door. The Headliner Sponsor for this year's event is Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and auction donations are welcome. For more information about DDF and its upcoming events, call (954) 475-1200 or visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

