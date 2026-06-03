Saturn Cloud and OpenNebula Systems Partner to Enable AI Token Factory Infrastructure for Neoclouds

Organizations running OpenNebula-managed AI Factories can now offer engineers managed fine-tuning, model serving, and per-token inference without having to build it in-house.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturn Cloud, the AI token factory platform, today announced a partnership with OpenNebula Systems, the developer of OpenNebula, an open enterprise cloud and virtualization platform widely used for AI factories and neocloud environments. The integration combines OpenNebula's GPU virtualization, secure multi-tenant orchestration, elastic Kubernetes integration, and bare-metal lifecycle management with Saturn Cloud's fine-tuning, model serving, distributed training, and managed environment capabilities, creating a unified token factory stack for AI infrastructure operators.

OpenNebula is used by organizations building sovereign AI Factories across neoclouds, HPC centers, telecom operators, and enterprise data centers. Its open, vendor-neutral architecture gives operators full control over their GPU infrastructure, with support for NVIDIA GPUs, NVLink, GPU passthrough, Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) partitioning, BlueField DPU offload, and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking. What operators still need is the application layer, where fine-tuning, model serving, and inference actually happen.

Saturn Cloud fills that gap with its token factory platform. AI teams on OpenNebula-managed infrastructure can fine-tune open models (full-weight or LoRA), deploy them to OpenAI-compatible inference endpoints, and meter usage per token, all within the operator's branded environment. Training jobs automatically configure multi-GPU DeepSpeed, with Saturn Cloud handling orchestration, retry, and checkpoint output across frameworks including Axolotl, vLLM, Unsloth, TRL, PEFT, and DeepSpeed. The platform also provides managed environments for development and experimentation, as well as distributed training.

"OpenNebula provides the sovereign, vendor-neutral infrastructure layer for building and operating AI environments with full control over GPU resources and governance. While it delivers the foundation for infrastructure and orchestration, organizations still need a consistent application layer to enable AI development. This partnership closes that gap, enabling seamless, end-to-end AI workload execution," said Ignacio M. Llorente, Managing Director, OpenNebula Systems.

This is especially relevant for organizations that have moved away from proprietary virtualization stacks and adopted OpenNebula as an open alternative. Many of these operators have solved the infrastructure problem, but still lack a standardized way to deliver AI workloads to their users.

The partnership addresses that directly: OpenNebula handles everything from hardware provisioning and GPU scheduling to tenant isolation and governance, while Saturn Cloud handles the platform layer.

"GPU cloud operators have invested heavily in infrastructure, but their tenants and teams still need a real platform on top of it for fine-tuning, serving, and inference. Saturn Cloud and OpenNebula together turn that infrastructure into a self-service token factory, giving operators a ready-made platform layer and giving engineers the tools to start producing value on day one," said Sebastian Metti, Founder, Saturn Cloud.

The result is a consistent workflow across sovereign European data centers, neocloud facilities, enterprise on-premises environments, and major cloud providers.

Saturn Cloud is available today on OpenNebula-managed infrastructure. Organizations interested in evaluating the integrated stack can contact Saturn Cloud or OpenNebula Systems.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is the AI token factory platform for neoclouds, AI Factory operators, and enterprises. The platform provides managed environments, distributed training, fine-tuning, OpenAI-compatible model serving with per-token billing, and enterprise security and governance. Saturn Cloud supports NVIDIA Hopper, Blackwell, and Grace Blackwell GPU architectures and deploys across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments. Learn more at saturncloud.io.

About OpenNebula Systems

OpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI factories. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.

OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.

With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.

SOURCE Saturn Cloud