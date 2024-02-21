Sauce Like a Boss with Guy Fieri’s NEW Flavortown™ Sauces

Nine Irresistibly Tasty Condiment and Barbeque Sauces Now Available to Amp Up Fans' At-Home Culinary Game

FLAVORTOWN, USA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy Fieri is bringing more big, bold flavor into every home and to grocery stores across the United States with the launch of his new Flavortown Sauces line. The dynamite line of nine top-notch condiments and BBQ sauces, including Guy's Famous Donkey Sauce, has all taste buds covered regardless of the dish or meal occasion. Each bottle has been masterfully crafted by the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, to keep the mouthwatering flavor alive, bite after bite.

With worldwide success and a massive following from his years as a celebrity chef and Emmy award-winning TV host and restaurateur, Guy Fieri is now paving the way into other ventures as part of his Flavortown legacy.

"When it comes to saucin' it up in your home kitchen or out at the grill, I'm a firm believer in the old adage, 'Go Big or Go Home!' So, I'm stoked to be launching my Flavortown Sauces nationwide, nine real deal flavors to help you sauce like a boss," said Guy Fieri. "From old faithfuls like Smokin' Hickory BBQ and Honey Mustard Sauce to new schoolers like Poppin' Jalapeno Sauce and of course, I finally had to bring my famous Donkey Sauce to the shelf. Big, real deal flavor comin' soon to a store near you!"

Lather these flavors on brisket sandwiches, ribs, burgers, chicken, salmon or shrimp kebabs. Grill masters can dig into a variety of sauce flavors – ranging from sweet and smoky, to spicy chilis, chipotles and mustards. These nine lip-smackin' sauces include:

Famous Donkey Sauce: Why is it called Donkey Sauce? Because if you don't dig this creamy, garlicky, flavor-bombed aioli, you're probably a jacka$$!



Top Secret Sauce: It's so good, the recipe is locked up in a vault at Fort Flavortown. A creamy aioli with dynamite sparks of chili powder, subtle mustard, and garlic that's good on everything.



Honey Mustard Sauce : Real Deal Honey Mustard Sauce has all that tangy mustard and sweet honey creaminess you're gonna wanna dip, spread and drizzle.



Poppin' Jalapeno Sauce: Fires up the flavor jets fast with a combination of spicy jalapenos, creamy aioli, and a garlicky punch.



Kickin' Chipotle Sauce: Brings the heat with a combination of smoky chipotle, a side-kick of chili, and a roundhouse of spices that builds mouthwatering heat bite after bite.

Smokin' Hickory BBQ Sauce: A true pitmaster classic with the just-right balance of sticky, sweet, smoky and tangy that'll have you saucin' with authority.



Mop Sauce BBQ Sauce: Your Flavortown Insurance policy against dry, boring barbecue. Chile , spices, molasses, some mustard tang, all workin' together to keep that meat moist.



Carolina Style BBQ Sauce: A winning combo of tangy mustard, a little sweetness and savory spice that you're gonna dig. Go for the gold.



Money Honey BBQ Sauce: Just what you're lookin' for. Sweet, sticky honey pulls together brown sugar, a hint of tomato and spices that'll upgrade any dish…and you can take that to the bank.

Just in time to start firing up the grill, a national launch campaign will feature an integrated marketing plan to target and engage with Flavortown enthusiasts across connected TV, programmatic ads, social media, and shopper marketing tactics that paves the road to Flavortown to life both online and in-store. The rise of premium condiments and barbecue sauces, which are outpacing traditional brands with double the unit sales growth,1 underscores the market's appetite for the new Flavortown line.

This punch-you-in-the-mouth lineup of Flavortown BBQ sauces and condiments will be available nationwide in grocery and mass retail stores beginning in March 2024, for a suggested retail price of four to five bucks. For more information about Flavortown Sauces, visit www.FlavortownSauces.com.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

