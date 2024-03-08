Saucony® Signs Pro Runner Vanessa Fraser

Seven-time Stanford All-American joins brand as a world-class talent with unlimited potential

ROCKFORD, Mich., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony is further solidifying its commitment to elevating women's and girl's participation in running with the signing of pro runner Vanessa Fraser. A seven-time All-American from Stanford University, Fraser, 27, has set personal bests in the 3,000m indoors (8:51); 5,000m indoors (14:48); 10,000m (31:52); and half marathon (1:11:00). Fraser, who turned pro in 2018, is currently based in San Francisco and trains with Team Boss, an elite distance running team located in Boulder, Colorado.

"Vanessa joins the Saucony roster as a world-class talent with unlimited potential," said Ted FitzPatrick, Saucony's vice president of product and sports marketing. "Already, she's had immense success on the track and is looking forward to setting new PRs as well as bringing that speed to the roads. Vanessa embodies the transformational power of running and the joy of passing it forward, further elevating women's and girls' participation and achievement in our sport. Not only does Vanessa give it her all on the track and roads, but she also brings that intensity to a career in private equity financing. To thrive in the world of sport and finance, one needs discipline, drive, resilience and adaptability; Vanessa brings that mindset to both with exceptional balance. On behalf of the whole team, we're excited to have her join the Saucony family."

Fraser will be training and racing in the brand's award-winning Endorphin collection, including the Endorphin PRO 4, now with an upgraded dual-cushioning system of ultra-plush and responsive PWRRUN HG™ directly beneath the foot and springy PWRRUN PB™ in contact with the ground, delivering a snappy on-your-toes race day or long-tempo performance. The Endorphin PRO 4 is available at saucony.com and select retailers globally.

At Stanford, Fraser developed into one of the best runners in the program's storied history. As a seven-time All-American, she helped the Stanford team to multiple national podium finishes. She capped her college career by winning the PAC 12 individual 10k title and setting the school record for 5,000m (15:09).

Fraser ran her first 5k in third grade through the Girls on the Run program, where she fell in love with the sport. She attended Scotts Valley High School in Northern California and graduated a two-time Division IV State cross-country champion.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

