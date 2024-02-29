From daily runs to tempo workouts to race-pace fun, the Speed 4 delivers a push-the-pace running experience.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announces the launch of the updated Endorphin Speed 4, the most accessible selection in the award-winning Endorphin Collection. The newest iteration of this tempo-to-race-day style boasts a re-engineered nylon plate that accentuates speed and flexibility for a lively, push-the-pace running experience. Equipped with the brand's signature SPEEDROLL™ Technology and energy-efficient PWRRUN PB™ superfoam cushioning, the Endorphin Speed 4 delivers effortless speed with non-stop long-distance comfort. Additional upgrades include a zonal mesh construction upper for a connected, secure fit; a lattice-designed outsole for exceptional traction and protection; and an all-new Super Responsive Sockliner that will add some bounce to your stride. The Endorphin Speed 4 will be available on February 29 at saucony.com and select retailers globally.

Saucony® Unveils Updated Endorphin Speed 4

In addition to the launch of the Endorphin Speed 4, Saucony announces an update to the Endorphin PRO 4. For a snappy on-your-toes race day or long tempo performance, the Endorphin PRO 4 will give runners an edge with an upgraded dual-cushioning system of ultra-plush and responsive PWRRUN HG™ directly beneath the foot and springy PWRRUN PB in contact with the ground; an improved race-ready upper with an integrated flat knit tongue construction; and a Super Responsive Sockliner made from a proprietary foam molded in a supercritical fashion.

For the most advanced race day experience, the Endorphin Elite returns with a Vizi color refresh. Both the Endorphin PRO 4 and Endorphin Elite will be available on February 29 at saucony.com and select retailers globally.

"The Endorphin Collection is the result of our commitment to make runners of all abilities faster by making their running more efficient," said Brian Moore, Chief Product Officer for Saucony. "The Speed 4 delivers all the Endorphin DNA — SPEEDROLL, PWRRUN PB and an engineered plate — to anyone who wants to turbocharge their training or race day run. We know that the previous version has a devoted legion of fans, so we went with subtle but effective upgrades, all while keeping it at an accessible price point. From a fast cruise to tempo workouts to race-pace fun, you'll love the ample energy return, quicker turnover and addictive forward momentum that the Speed 4 offers. And for those who are looking to push the boundaries and set some PBs, the updated Endorphin PRO 4 returns to the starting line with enhanced energy efficiency and a race-ready upper to help every runner reach their full potential on race day."

Endorphin Speed 4 Features

Smooth SPEEDROLL Technology for effortless speed and addictive forward motion

Zonal mesh construction upper for a connected, secure fit

Re-engineered winged nylon plate for torsional rigidity and forefoot flexibility

PWRRUN PB superfoam cushioning delivers high-performance energy return

SRS (Super Responsive Sockliner) adds bounce to stride

Lattice-designed outsole for exceptional traction and durability

Best for: Race Run/Speed Run

Heel-to-toe Offset: 8mm (36mm heel/28mm forefoot)

Weight: Men's 8.2oz. (233g), Women's 7.2oz (206g)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials

Sizing and Pricing

The Endorphin Speed 4 and Endorphin PRO 4 are available in men's sizes 7-13, 14, and 15 and women's sizes 5-12. The Endorphin Speed 4 is available at a suggested of $170.00. The Endorphin PRO 4 is available at a suggested of $225.00.

The Endorphin Elite is available in men's sizes 7-13 and 14 and women's sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $275.00.

To find a Saucony retailer near you, call 800-365-4933 or visit here .

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

SOURCE Saucony